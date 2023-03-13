FIFA 23 Team of the Week 20 (TOTW 20) predictions: All cards featuring Harry Kane, Raphinha, and more

Team of the Week 20 (TOTW 20) will soon be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and with players like Harry Kane and Raphinha putting on incredible displays over the weekend, gamers will be hoping for their inclusion on the roster. These superstars spearheaded their team's offense, leading them to victory in the league and helping them obtain the all-important three points.

In-form items have been a staple of Ultimate Team since the early days of the franchise. EA Sports uses this concept to reward footballers who display impressive performances for their clubs while also providing regular weekly content in FUT. With FIFA 23's TOTW 20 being next in line, prominent names like Harry Kane and Raphinha are in the running to receive special cards.

Note: This article is speculative and based on individual match ratings.

Harry Kane and Raphinha could feature in TOTW 20 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite their hunt for trophies coming to an end for the current season after their exit from the Champions League, Spurs are still in contention for a strong finish in the Premier League table. They fortified their position in the league standings with a resounding 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest this weekend, with Harry Kane leading the charge.

The talismanic English striker is reputed to be one of the finest marksmen in the world, and showcased exactly why he's held in such high regard. Kane scored two goals in an impressive performance that could potentially earn him a spot on the TOTW 20 roster of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

𝐉𝐙𝐑 @jzrproductions2 Harry Kane vs Nottingham Forest Harry Kane vs Nottingham Forest https://t.co/bU3yxzF6NM

League leaders Arsenal had a favorable result this weekend as well. A 3-0 victory over Fulham helped them maintain their spot at the top of the table, with new signing Leandro Trossard assisting all three goals. With such an impressive display of playmaking skill, the Belgian attacker could likely earn an in-form item in FIFA 23 as well.

B/R Football @brfootball vs. Liverpool

vs. Fulham



Leandro Trossard is the first player to have a hat trick of goals and assists in the same season since Santi Cazorla in 2012-13 vs. Liverpoolvs. FulhamLeandro Trossard is the first player to have a hat trick of goals and assists in the same season since Santi Cazorla in 2012-13 ⚽⚽⚽ vs. Liverpool🎁🎁🎁 vs. FulhamLeandro Trossard is the first player to have a hat trick of goals and assists in the same season since Santi Cazorla in 2012-13 💥 https://t.co/O12doVC5Mo

FC Barcelona continued their title charge in La Liga with a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 victory over Athletic Club this weekend. Raphinha was the star of the show for the second week in a row, scoring the solitary goal of the fixture. Despite a similar performance last week, the Brazilian missed out on an in-form card and gamers will be hoping for his inclusion in TOTW 20 instead.

Peter Adel @PeterAdel_ Mindblowing assist from busquets and what a finish by Raphinha Mindblowing assist from busquets and what a finish by Raphinha 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/4xPGar9i02

With the race for European qualification heating up in La Liga, the top ten Spanish clubs are all in contention for a top-six finish. Celta Vigo improved their chances of securing qualification by defeating Rayo Vallecano this weekend, with Iago Aspas scoring two goals to lead his team to victory. The Spanish striker already has a FUT Centurions card in FIFA 23 and could possibly earn a card in TOTW 20 next.

With the likes of Kane and Raphinha potentially being featured in the special lineup, TOTW 20 could be an incredibly enticing option for FUT fans around the globe.

Poll : 0 votes