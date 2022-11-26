FIFA 23 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 is a great way for players to guarantee themselves special cards for their Ultimate Team squad. It features unique cards from previously released promos and allows players to pick between two items.

The challenge is a unique blend of player-item SBCs. EA Sports introduces such challenges at the end of a given season or during Black Friday to help players improve their Ultimate Team squad.

Let's now look at what players must do to complete the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC. Readers can then assess the fodder required to complete this challenge and if it's worth doing in the first place.

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC could be a useful option for FIFA 23 players, but the value primarily depends on luck

Player-item SBCs tend to be costlier than their resource-item counterparts, as they tend to have a greater number of tasks.

Thankfully, the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC has two tasks, and both have relatively simple conditions. Here's a look at the terms of each task:

Task 1 - 83-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 84-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

By completing this SBC, players will earn one Small Electrum Players Pack and one Small Gold Players Pack. The main draw is the special card from the previous FIFA 23 promos, which could offer some exciting rewards.

Players will require about 57,000-60,000 FUT coins to complete both tasks with fodder bought from the market. They can also bring down the cost with fodder from their collections. The use of fodder to complete these four slots will reduce the final price by a significant margin.

At the time of writing, players have over five days to complete the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC, which runs throughout Thanksgiving. They can take a patient approach and use the rewards from Squad Battles and Division Rivals to lower their costs.

The value of the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC relies too heavily on luck. Here are the FIFA 23 promos that are included in the offer:

Ones to Watch

Road to the Knockouts

Rulebreakers

Out of Position

Path to Glory

Each FIFA 23 player will get two picks after completing the challenge. They can keep any one and use it in their Ultimate Team squad. Both picks can also belong to the same promo, and there's no upper limit on the offerings.

Statistically, a player could find the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo Rulebreakers or Lionel Messi RTTK among the rewards. However, they could also get cards that are valued way less than what the SBC costs to complete.

Hence, players should only undertake the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC if they have enough fodder. There are plenty of other FIFA 23 SBCs that are worth completing using FUT coins.

Poll : 0 votes