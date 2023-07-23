FIFA 23 Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

The Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, adding yet another repeatable Squad Building Challenge that can be used to grind plenty of fodder during the last few weeks of the game. The hype surrounding the launch of EA FC 24 has been growing. Still, Electronic Arts released the much-anticipated FUTTIES in-game, renewing the interest of many gamers.

While the Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC does not guarantee a FUTTIES card, the four-tasked Squad Building Challenge is not that expensive and can be repeated as many times as possible over the next month and a half.

This article explains how to complete the challenge, with a short analysis of the rewards to help determine whether it is worth the grind.

Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC will be live in FIFA 23 for the next few weeks

As is evident from its name, the Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC, FIFA 23 players can expect a mixed-player pack as a reward for completing the entire challenge themed around different football leagues from around the world.

Here are the requirements that need to be met while attempting it, with an estimation of the fodder cost of each of the four tasks listed below:

Task 1: Libertadores & Sudamericana

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from CONMEBOL Libertadores + # of players from CONMEBOL Sudamericana: Exactly 11

Same club count: Minimum of 6

Player level: Silver or Bronze

Squad Rating: Minimum of 60

Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 15

Reward: x1 Jumbo Silver Pack

Estimated Cost: 20,000 to 30,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2: Bundesliga 2 & Ligue 2

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from Bundesliga 2 + # of players from Ligue 2: Exactly 11

Same club count: Maximum of 1

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 3

Squad Rating: Minimum of 62

Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 15

Reward: x1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 2,000 to 7,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 3: LaLiga SmartBank & Serie BKT

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from LaLiga SmartBank (ESP 2) + # of players from Italy Serie BKT (2): Exactly 11

Same club count: Maximum of 1

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 4

Squad Rating: Minimum of 68

Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 15

Reward: x1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,000 to 8,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 4: MLS & EFL Championship

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from MLS + # of players from EFL Championship (ENG 2): Exactly 11

Same club count: Maximum of 1

Gold cards in the squad: Minimum of 6

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 5

Squad Rating: Minimum of 74

Squad Chemistry Points: Minimum of 15

Reward: x1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 4,000 to 6,000 FUT Coins across platforms

SBC Analysis: Is the Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC worth grinding in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Completing all four tasks will yield the group reward, a Rare Mixed Players Pack containing a dozen FIFA 23 Ultimate Team player cards with an equal number of bronze, silver, and gold levels. Currently, the cost of completing the Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC can be anywhere between 30,000 to 40,000 FUT Coins across platforms.

The price is fairly low, considering most FUT enthusiasts will already have a lot of fodder in their squads. This makes the Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC ideal for those who need to exchange their existing fodder as they try to complete better and more high-value Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Check out our coverage of the leaks and news related to EA Sports FC 24 here.