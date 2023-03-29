FIFA 23 Morgan Gibbs-White Showdown SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Morgan Gibbs-White Showdown SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, giving players a dedicated Squad Building Challenge that yields a special Showdown card to commemorate the upcoming Premier League matchup between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton. FUT enthusiasts familiar with Showdown challenges will know that the Squad Building Challenge comes in two parts, with individual players from opposing sides being pitted against each other for upgrades.

This one is no different, giving the winning player a 5* weak foot upgrade if their side wins over the weekend. This sense of rivalry makes these challenges unique by allowing in-game upgrade paths to be directly linked to IRL football results.

This will be a quick guide on how to complete the Morgan Gibbs-White Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 for those looking to side with Nottingham Forest as they clash with Wolverhampton this weekend.

The Gibbs-White Showdown SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As mentioned before, Showdown SBCs are unique in FIFA games insofar as how they pit cards against each other for upgrades. This time the rivals are Morgan Gibbs-White, representing Nottingham Forest, and Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton. While both cards have received significant upgrades to their base FIFA 23 stats, only the winner of the upcoming Saturday fixture will get the final weak foot upgrade.

How to complete the Morgan Gibbs-White Showdown SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Here are the requirements and rewards for the three individual tasks that need to be completed within the next three days for players to get their hands on the Showdown card for Gibbs-White.

England

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of English players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Estimated Cost: 15,000 - 18,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Rewards: 1x Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of Premier League players in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Estimated Cost: 76,000 - 78,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Rewards: 1x Premium Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number of TOTW cards with In-Form upgrades in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Estimated Cost: 115,000 - 125,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Rewards: 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

SBC and card analysis: Is the Morgan Gibbs-White Showdown card worth it?

The individual tasks required to complete the Squad Building Challenge may not be very complicated with minimal requirements, but the cost of fodder required is significant. At current market rates, the cost of fodder required to complete the whole SBC is somewhere around 210,000 FUT Coins, which is not a value to scoff at.

That said, the challenges themselves are fairly simple with no chemistry requirements, giving FIFA 23 players the choice to use a wide variety of cards to complete them. The high squad rating requirements for each task are the reason for the price.

As for the card, here is how the Showdown Morgan Gibbs-White card looks stat-wise before the final upgrade. The card has received substantial upgrades from the base gold card and the individual increase in stat ratings is noted in the parentheses.

Overall: 88 (+13)

Position: CAM (Alt - RM, ST)

Pace: 88 (+12)

Shooting: 83 (+13)

Passing: 86 (+13)

Dribbling: 89 (+13)

Defense: 75 (+18)

Physicality: 80 (+14)

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 4 Star

The 88-rated CAM card is not a bad addition to any FIFA 23 squad per se, especially for those seeking an English link to boost chemistry. However, players should take into account the high cost of the Showdown SBC before and only attempt it if they have substantial fodder to mitigate the price to make the challenge worth it.

Poll : 0 votes