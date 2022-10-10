FIFA 23 Net Splitter SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Net Splitter SBC in FIFA 23 is the brand new daily content that's live, and players can complete it to earn some valuable resources. EA Sports has been releasing regular content since the game's release, and the current Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo has brought some great ones so far.

The Squad Building Challenges offer an excellent opportunity for players to get different resources, allowing them to improve their squads. Players have earned special cards like Raheem Sterling OTW and Ismael Bennacer RTTK from the challenges. The Net Splitter SBC might not hand out a player card directly, but its potential rewards have good value.

While the SBC might seem complicated at first, it can be done by both veterans and beginners. The estimated costs aren't very high, and FIFA 23 players will get decent rewards from it, which can be used in different ways. Let's look at the conditions players need to satisfy and what kind of cost they should estimate.

The Net Splitter SBC in FIFA 23 has good reward potential and is well worth the effort

Most daily content challenges offer packs that contain various cards, and the Net Splitter SBC is no different. It requires the submission of just one card and can be done relatively cheaply. Here are the conditions that they will need to fulfill to complete the task and unlock the rewards.

Net Splitter SBC challenge

Leagues: Max 3

Same League Count: Min 5

Same Nation Count: Min 5

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 79

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 31

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: Mega Pack (untradeable)

There are different ways to go around this SBC, and unlike previous ones in FIFA 23, it concentrates on the chemistry part. The easiest way is to complete it using cards from the same league. While different leagues can be used, there's a limit on the maximum number, which could hinder the chemistry requirements.

Due to the requirement of a 79-rated squad, the cost isn't meager but cheap overall. Moreover, the actual completion price can be brought down with fodder from one's own collection. If a FIFA 23 player doesn't use fodder, they will have to spend between 5,500 - 6,000 FUT coins to complete the Net Splitter SBC and earn the reward.

The Net Splitter SBC is live for two days, so players need to hurry up if they want to complete it. It's also non-repeatable in nature so it can be done only once.

Not every daily content addition is worth it, and there have already been a few poor ones. Tonight's task is much better, and hands out one Mega Pack which is untradable. Despite being an untradable pack, the chances of getting something good are very high. It also hands out a huge volume of cards, which can also be helpful to a player in different ways.

Players can find cards that will improve their squads and help them dominate different game modes. Alternatively, they can use these to complete other challenges and obtain more rewards. With Ismael Bennacer's RTTK SBC active now, some of these prizes can contribute directly towards that in FIFA 23 and greatly help the community.

