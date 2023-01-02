FIFA 23 New Year's Kick Off SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA 23 New Year's Kick Off SBC went live last night, and players can now obtain one more Winter Wildcards Swaps token, thanks to the latest challenge. Resource-item challenges always have a lot to offer, and their utility has gone up even more with the ongoing Swaps program.

These challenges are less lucrative than player-item SBCs since the latter hands out special cards, including those of icons. However, resource-item SBCs are easy to complete and only cost a few coins.

This article will look at the tasks associated with the New Year's Kick Off SBC. Players will be able to estimate the number of coins required if they don't have enough fodder. Although the rewards depend heavily on luck, FIFA 23 players can use the information in this article to determine whether the SBC is worth their time.

The New Year's Kick Off SBC comes with a player pack and allows FIFA 23 players to earn another swap token

As mentioned above, resource-item challenges are very simple and don't require much effort. The New Year's Kick Off SBC is similar in this regard, with only one task. FIFA 23 players must submit a squad according to certain conditions to complete the challenge and unlock the rewards.

Task 1 - New Year's Kick Off SBC

Nationalities: Min 3

Same League Count: Min 4

Same Club Count: Max 1

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 28

# of players in the Squad: 11

EA Sports has kept things simple regarding the New Year's Kick Off SBC. There's only one task, and the conditions are easy to meet. If a player gets all the fodder from the market, they'll have to spend around 3,800 FUT coins. But most FIFA 23 players will be able to complete this challenge for free.

If a player doesn't have the required fodder, they can also wait until they get the weekly rewards from different game modes. The New Year's Kick Off SBC is live for one week, so they don't have to rush it. However, it should be noted that the SBC can only be completed once.

There are two rewards players will get after completing the New Year's Kick Off SBC. One of them is a Mega Players Pack, which is incredible considering the cost of the challenge. The potential rewards from the pack are much better than most of the packs in FIFA 23. Getting such a pack at no additional cost is an opportunity that's too good to pass up. Although the rewards will be selected at random, the pack will likely provide some great items, including those from the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo.

Players will get a token in addition to the pack, which can be exchanged for different rewards in the Swaps program. There are some amazing rewards to be obtained here, so players should consider completing the SBC to get the token as well.

