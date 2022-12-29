FIFA 23 Noble Okello Winter Wildcards SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

Noble Okello is the latest Winter Wildcards SBC to arrive in the FIFA 23 Ultimate team, and players can now complete his singe-task Squad Building Challenge to get the 85-rated special card.

The Noble Okello SBC is quite simple, allowing players to get their hands on a special card by exchanging a moderately high-rated squad instead of having to spend coins in the transfer market outright. Here's a guide to optimally completing the challenge.

Noble Okello is the latest player to get a dedicated Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With numerous challenges centered around the holiday season, including valuable SBCs like Daily Upgrade, Winter Wildcards has been a regular source of content in FIFA 23. Here are the simple criteria that players need to satisfy to complete this Squad Building Challenge.

Number of players in the squad: Minimum 11

Players with a minimum OVR of 84: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 83

Rewards: 1x Noble Okello Winter Wildcard (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 18,000 - 19,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is Noble Okello Winter Wildcards SBC worth completing?

Building a whole squad from scratch would require a relatively generous investment of about 18K FUT coins. Using a lot of fodder will, of course, mitigate the price. Alternatively, you may opt to wait for a few days and for the cost to drop. The SBC will be valid for the next 13 days, so there is plenty of time.

The challenge itself is pretty simple, and even casual players should be able to complete it without much difficulty. Nor are there any complicated restrictions, such as limits on the use of cards based on nationality or clubs. Moreover, the SBC doesn't present any chemistry requirements, making the whole challenge a very low-effort objective for most players.

That said, FIFA 23 gamers will still need to meet the 83 minimum squad rating. They must also have at least two players with overalls of 84 or above to be able to submit their team. This can add a lot to the cost of cards required to complete the challenge. Readers are advised to use the cheapest items for each role if they absolutely have to build a squad.

Winter Wildcards Noble Okello has received significant upgrades to his stats, making him a much more enticing offer for those looking to add an MLS center defensive midfielder to their roster. With a 25-point increase to his overall rating, Okello's unique card features boosts across the board.

Here are all the stats for the Winter Wildcards Noble Okello item. The upgrades are mentioned within parentheses for those wondering if they should attempt the SBC.

Overall Rating 86 (+25) Pace 83 (+11) Dribbling 84 (+26) Shooting 76 (+32) Passing 80 (+27) Defending 82 (+27) Physicality 86 (+11)

On paper, the Canadian midfielder's card looks solid, but with an abundance of similar or better options available to FIFA 23 players, it is recommended to at least wait for the SBC cost to drop before attempting the Noble Okello Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23.

EA has been releasing special winter content for the game ever since the World Cup ended. The Winter Wildcards promo features permanently boosted special cards that are sure to become a regular in any FUT squad. Previous dedicated challenges include big names such as Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil.

