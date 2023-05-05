FIFA 23 Ollie Watkins Premier League TOTS Objective - How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

The Ollie Watkins Premier League TOTS Objective is available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. You can get an exciting card from the promo that went live earlier tonight. It has introduced some fantastic items, but most are available in packs. You’ll need to spend a lot of coins to get them now, but there’s a cheaper alternative. However, you must spend minimal coins at most to complete the Ollie Watkins Premier League TOTS Objective.

Completing the set will earn you a promo card and other amazing rewards. These resources will be hugely beneficial for you to improve your team and unlock more packs in the future. Let’s look at all the tasks you’ll have to undertake to complete the latest objectives set in FIFA 23.

The Ollie Watkins Premier League TOTS Objective is a must-do for every FIFA 23 player

The Ollie Watkins Premier League TOTS Objective has five separate tasks. It doesn’t matter which one you complete first as long as all are completed within the stipulated period.

Goal Threat: Score 7 goals using players from the Premier League in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

2 in 1: Score and Assist using Attackers with Min. 80 SHO in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Perfect Passing: Assist six goals using English players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Ranged Strike: Score 3 goals from Outside the Box in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Premier League Success: Win 8 Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. 3 Premier League players in your starting 11.

You have until one week to complete the Ollie Watkins Premier League TOTS Objective in FIFA 23. You might need to buy a few cards to match the given conditions. It’s best to complete the challenges in Squad Battles as you can decide the difficulty level of the AI and get the job done quicker.

There are plenty of additional rewards that you’ll get for completing this SBC set. For starters, you’ll receive 1,250 XP that will contribute towards achieving the TOTS swaps rewards. There are plenty of special awards available for completing the TOTS swaps.

There are additional in-game packs as well which you get by completing each task. The value of every pack is now higher in FIFA 23, thanks to the ongoing promo cards available in the game.

