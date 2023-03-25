FIFA 23 Pedri FUT Birthday SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Pedri FUT Birthday SBC is the first special challenge in FIFA 23's new FUT Birthday promo, which offers an excellent card for the players and their squads. The Squad Building Challenge is kicking off the eagerly-awaited festivities, bringing terrific items to celebrate Ultimate Team's anniversary.

Unlike the cards released as part of FUT Birthday team 1, Pedri can be obtained by anyone and requires no reliance on luck. They must complete the challenge within the time it's available, and that special card will be theirs. This makes the challenge perfect for those who don’t want to miss out on a promo item but also don’t wish to risk spending coins on packs.

Having said that, let’s look at the tasks associated with the Pedri FUT Birthday SBC. This will enable players to come up with an estimate for the number of coins needed to get the necessary fodder. Having a rough idea of the potential cost of completing this Squad Building Challenge will allow them to decide if they should even attempt it in FIFA 23.

Pedri FUT Birthday SBC offers great opportunity to earn special item in FIFA 23

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



88

86

82 + IF



W? Dynamic is a W Pedri SBC out now888682 + IFW? Dynamic is a W Pedri SBC out now ✅888682 + IFW? Dynamic is a W https://t.co/pEKqrckpVn

Many have been eager to discover what EA Sports has in store for them in terms of content that's part of the FUT Birthday promo. The Pedri FUT Birthday SBC is an amazing launch to celebrate the festive occasion surrounding Ultimate Team and features a great card.

There are three tasks that FIFA 23 players will need to complete if they want to get their hands on Pedri's exclusive item.

Task 1 - Spain

# of players from Spain: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

The Pedri FUT Birthday SBC will require about 400,000 coins to complete if a FIFA 23 player gets all the necessary fodder from the market. This is chiefly due to the conditions of tasks two and three, which makes this challenge a tad expensive.

As of writing on March 24, the Pedri FUT Birthday SBC will be live for the next two weeks. Players should look to grind the resource-item challenges currently live in Ultimate Team. Some of the packs earned from those will help gamers increase the fodder in their collection.

Players should also look to rank as high as possible in different game modes. The weekly rewards in them offer packs, which can also be opened to get some of the required fodder for this SBC. While this challenge's completion cost may seem steep initially, FIFA 23 players will get a 91-rated card for their efforts.

