FIFA 23 Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can complete it to get plenty of fodder packs. While these rewards don't have much value in normal times, the ongoing Bundesliga Team of the Season makes it unique. With so many exciting items in packs, there's never been a better time to open more. The first task will be to predict the possible costs of completing the challenge.

This will help you decide if you should attempt the Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC in the first place. Since it's a repeatable challenge, you can try it multiple times if the costs suit you. The best way to predict the possible expenses will be by analyzing the tasks part of the Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23.

The Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC is the best way to try FIFA 23 TOTS cards

Typically, resource-item challenges are pretty simple and easy to complete. Tonight's SBC has only one task; you'll have to complete it according to the given terms and conditions.

Task 1 - Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Gold

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, the Premium Bundesliga Upgrade SBC will cost about 8,000 FUT coins. While this amount is not very steep, you can reduce it further to improve the valuation of your rewards. This can be done using cards already available in your Ultimate Team squad. If you're short of such fodder, you can refill your stock in a couple of easy ways.

The SBC is available for the next three days. You can utilize the Division Rivals and Weekend League rewards to get more packs and open them for fodder. There's still time to grind these FIFA 23 modes for maximum rewards.

There are plenty of resource-item challenges that are also available in Ultimate Team. They're easy to complete, and some are repeatable, so you can continue attempting them unless you have enough fodder. This is the best way to get more fodder without spending coins on the FUT market.

After completing the challenge, you'll get one Eight Bundesliga Players pack in FIFA 23. Three out of the eight cards will be Rare Gold items, and these could even include the highly coveted Bundesliga TOTS cards. Getting any of those items from these packs will be highly lucrative for your Ultimate Team squads.

