FIFA 23 Premium League Upgrade SBCs (LaLiga, Premier League, etc)- How to complete, estimated cost, and more

EA has released a number of Premium League Upgrade SBCs in FIFA 23, featuring all the top leagues from Europe, including the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A. The repeatable Squad Building Challenges will give players a chance to get an eight-player pack from the respective league every time it is completed in the coming four days.

With the Team of the Season promo coming to an end, league-based grindable challenges will be in good demand in the upcoming days, and the various Premium Upgrade SBCs are a good candidate for FUT enthusiasts who have the fodder to try and pack some more TOTS cards for their FIFA 23 squads.

This article is a short guide to completing all the various Squad Building Challenges with an analysis to help determine whether grinding them is worth the fodder.

Several League-based Premium Upgrade SBCs have been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

TOTS series of cards have added a number of highly-rated cads and, as such, are highly sought after by players looking for meta cards for their FIFA 23 late-game squads. The promo, however, is in its final stages, with the Rest of the World roster being revealed yesterday, meaning those looking to pack one of the unique cards will need to open as many packs as possible before the promo ends.

The five different Premium Upgrade SBCs based on the five top European leagues allow players to pick and grind whichever Squad Building Challenge they want. Here are all the requirements for the single-task SBCs with their estimated cost and rewards listed.

Requirements for the Premium League Upgrade SBC

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Rare cards in the squad: Exactly 11

Card type: Exactly Gold

Estimated Cost: 7,500 to 8,500 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: Eight Player Pack of the League of choice

SBC analysis

All the Premium Upgrade SBCs, be it the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, or Ligue 1, have the same requirements. The Single-task Squad Building Challenges are quite simple and require 11 rare gold players to complete. The fodder cost per the current market rates should be around 8K FUT coins, not a lot considering FIFA 23 is in its later stages of Ultimate Team cycle.

The different league-based challenges allow players to narrow down their preferred cards. They are nice for those still looking for that particular TOTS card they want from one of the leagues, be it the Premier League, Bundesliga, or Ligue 1. However, the cheap nature of the challenge also means the rewards are not guaranteed to be good.

Completing each challenge once will yield a pack containing eight players from the respective league, with three of the cards guaranteed to be rares. However, there is no rating threshold, meaning the pack has the chance of not yielding very highly rated cards.

That said, for FIFA 23 players who have the fodder to spare and, say, still want to pack a specific TOTS card, the Premium League Upgrade SBCs are a good way to snag a good card, making some of them such as the Ligue 1 Upgrade challenge which has a lot of good Team of the Season cards, worth the grind.

