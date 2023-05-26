FIFA 23 Presnel Kimpembe Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Presnel Kimpembe Flashback SBC is currently live in FIFA 23, allowing players to add an amazing card to their squad. This addition coincides with the French Team of the Season promo, which includes a whole set of stunning items. Most of them, however, will require you to open various packs. This isn't the case with the new SBC, though. To get this challenge's reward, all you have to do is complete it before it expires in Ultimate Team.

The first task will be to estimate the cost of fodder you'll need to use in this SBC. That will help you to decide if you should attempt it in the first place. The best way to estimate fodder cost is by analyzing FIFA 23's Presnel Kimpembe Flashback SBC and its tasks.

The Presnel Kimpembe Flashback SBC features a stunning card for all FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has kept things relatively straightforward with the Presnel Kimpembe Flashback SBC. This challenge comes with six different tasks, each with its terms and conditions. Here are the requirements you have to meet to complete this SBC:

PSG 4th Kit

· Min. team rating: 81

PSG

· Min. 1 player from Paris SG

· Min. team rating: 85

France

· Min. 1 player from France

· Min. 1 players: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

· Min. team rating: 86

Ligue 1

· Min. 1 player from Ligue 1 Uber Eats

· Min. team rating: 87

Top Form

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

88-Rated Squad

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

The Presnel Kimpembe Flashback SBC is quite expensive to complete if you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's market. If that's what you're considering doing, you'll need to spend about 600,000 FUT coins. However, you can also reduce this price using fodder from your collection.

The Presnel Kimpembe Flashback SBC is available until June 9, 2023. Till then, you can refill your fodder stock to reduce the completion cost of this inclusion. Several resource-item challenges are currently live. You can use these to get more fodder; some SBCs are repeatable.

Don’t forget to grind the different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will help you get different packs that can grant you more cards. After completing the new Squad Building Challenge, you will get a 91-rated CB card for your efforts.

