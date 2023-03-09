FIFA 23 Prime Icon Gianluca Zambrotta SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

After being revealed earlier on social media by leak-based accounts, Prime Icon Gianluca Zambrotta has been released in FIFA 23 as an SBC. The Italian defender is amongst the most well-rounded and versatile footballers in this game, and his Squad Building Challenge will definitely be enticing for FUT enthusiasts wanting to elevate their squads to the next level.

Mr. Professional Packer @SlaterAC_

- Prime Icon Zambrotta SBC

- WC Icon Hagi SBC

- 84x5 Upgrade SBC

- Teamwork SBC

- Silver Stars

- New TOTW featuring Salah and Griezmann



Icons are some of the most coveted and overpowered items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only are they extremely skilled in their respective positions on the virtual pitch, they also contribute immensely to team chemistry. Zambrotta is regarded as an elite-tier full-back in FUT 23, making this latest SBC extremely appealing.

Prime Icon Zambrotta is now available via an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has treated gamers with several well-priced Icon SBCs over the course of FIFA 23's cycle so far, including the likes of Paolo Maldini and Jairzinho. Not only are these players extremely overpowered in-game, their SBCs were also well-priced and allowed gamers to craft the cards for much less than their prices in the transfer market.

Zambrotta is the latest Icon SBC to be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and gamers will be excited to learn that they can get their hands on his Prime variant for less than what he is worth as a tradeable variant.

This SBC consists of eight segments, each with its own individual stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements you will need to satisfy to complete this Squad Building Challenge:

Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly 11 in your starting lineup

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Bianconeri

Juventus players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Faithful Soldier

Milan players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Top-notch

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

League Legend

Serie A TIM players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

League Finesse

La Liga Santander players: Minimum one in your starting lineup

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall cost of this SBC is around 570,000 FUT coins. This amount is driven significantly by the price of high-rated fodder and Team of the Week cards in FIFA 23's transfer market. The various segments of this Squad Building Challenge also offer various packs, and it will be available in-game for the next 78 days, giving gamers plenty of time to complete it.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

This SBC is worth less than Prime Zambrotta's cost in the transfer market. FUT veterans can bring the cost of this challenge down by gradually crafting the relevant squads over time with untradeable assets from their club. This makes the featured card worth unlocking for fans looking to add an elite-tier defender to their FUT team.

