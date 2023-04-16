FIFA 23 Raul Trophy Titans Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Raul Trophy Titans Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players can add a special card for the Spanish legend. The former Real Madrid star, whose promo item makes its Ultimate Team debut tonight, is an excellent offensive option for players and their squads. Moreover, you won’t have to depend on pack luck to get this exciting card. All you need to do is complete the Squad Building Challenge before it expires from Ultimate Team.

The first step will be to estimate the number of coins you’ll need for the fodder. This will help you decide if you should try to complete the SBC in the first place.

To get an accurate estimate, let’s go through the tasks of the Raul Trophy Titans Icon SBC in FIFA 23.

The Raul Trophy Titans Icon SBC will be high on the wishlists of many FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has included six tasks in the Raul Trophy Titans Icon SBC. Each has its own conditions you’ll have to follow while completing them.

Born Legend

· Exactly 11 Players: Rare

· Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

· Exactly 11 Players: Rare

· Player Quality: Exactly Silver

El Angel De Madrid

· Min. 1 Player from Real Madrid

· Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

· Min. Team Rating: 82

El Capitan

· Min. 1 Player from Spain

· Min. Team Rating: 86

League Finesse

· Min. 1 Player from bundesliga

· Min. Team Rating: 87

League Legend

· Min. 1 Player from LaLiga

· Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week OR FUT Champions

· Min. Team Rating: 88

To get all the fodder from the market, you’ll need about 570,000 FUT coins to complete the Raul Trophy Titans Icon SBC. You can reduce this figure by using cards already present in your Ultimate Team collection.

Since the Raul Trophy Titans Icon SBC expires on July 15, you have plenty of time to collect the required fodder. You can do so by completing different resource-item challenges in FIFA 23. Plenty of options are currently available, and some can be completed multiple times.

You should also try to rank as high as possible in game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Doing so will get you in-game packs weekly, which can be opened for more fodder.

You’ll earn a 93-rated CF card for your efforts, which can also be deployed as an ST in FIFA 23. It’s a great choice for anyone, thanks to its five-star Weak Foot, 90 Pace, 91 Dribbling, and 93 Shooting.

Poll : 0 votes