FIFA 23 Rest of the World TOTS Upgrade SBC- How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Rest of the World TOTS Upgrade SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The dedicated Squad Building Challenge will allow one to pack a random player from the ROTW Team of the Season squad that dropped this weekend without relying on the transfer market or specific player challenges and objectives. The Rest of the World TOTS squad was the latest addition to FUT, with the promo entering its last stages after the dedicated league-based were released during the last few weeks.

With leaks suggesting the next promo to be Shapeshifters, this week is the last chance for players to pack cards from the Team of the Season rosters.

This is a short guide to completing the Rest of the World TOTS Upgrade SBC to help determine whether the challenge is worth your time.

The Rest of the World TOTS Upgrade SBC allows players to pack FIFA 23 Team of the Season card from ROTW squad

The ROTW Team of the Season squad is a combination of players from all the different leagues worldwide who did not get a dedicated TOTS release during the promo. The roster contains players from all over the globe and features upgraded cards for Pellegrino, Jota, and Paul Mullin.

While players such as the 91-rated Mullin can be obtained by completing challenges and objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the other unique cards in the promo may only be pulled from a random pack or straight purchase from the transfer market, which is almost always a costly endeavor.

Completing the Rest of the World TOTS Upgrade SBC, however, will yield a player from the squad at random. Without further ado, here are the requirements that FIFA 23 players must keep in mind while attempting the Squad Building Challenge with an estimation of the cost of fodder listed below:

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Players with a minimum overall rating of 85: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Estimated Cost: 29,000 to 30,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: Rest of the World TOTS Player Pack (Untradeable)

Analysis: Is the Rest of the World TOTS Upgrade SBC worth it?

The Squad Building Challenge in itself is a fairly simple affair with no overly complicated requirements. At the current market rates, the cost of fodder to complete the challenge will be around the 30K FUT Coins mark, which is not as cheap as some might think.

The Rest of the World Team of the Season roster has a number of good cards, but most lack chemistry connections provided by leagues. Also, considering the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season has progressed so far, most FUT enthusiasts will already have a number of good cards, possibly from the other TOTS leagues in their roster, which are far superior to the ROTW roster.

This makes the Rest of the World TOTS Upgrade SBC not as lucrative to FIFA 23 players as they might have hoped. Unless the price of the challenge drastically reduces in the coming days, players are advised to use their remaining fodder for better SBCs or cards on the market.

