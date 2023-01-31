FIFA 23 Richarlison Player Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Richarlison Player Moments SBC, leaked a few days back, has appeared in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can now add the special item to their respective squads. This is yet another special SBC released during the ongoing TOTY promo, which has seen plenty of content over the last couple of weeks.

The latest news will surely delight fans, who depend primarily on these SBCs to find special items. Unlike packs, one doesn't need luck to get unique cards, as they can be acquired by completing the challenge.

Let's look at all the tasks for the Richarlison Player Moments SBC, allowing players to estimate the amount of fodder required. More importantly, knowing the costs allows one to evaluate if the SBC is worth their time and resources.

FIFA 23 players will remember a special moment in recent World Cup from the Richarlison Player Moments SBC

EA Sports has kept proceedings relatively simple with the Richarlison Player Moments SBC, and there are four tasks. Each one has a special set of conditions that must be fulfilled. The special card can only be obtained upon completing all four tasks within the stipulated period of time.

Task 1 - Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - 87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Richarlison Player Moments SBC will be live in FIFA 23 until February 28, so players can take some time to complete the challenge. Doing so will allow them to reduce the completion cost and improve the value of the rewards.

If a FIFA 23 player gets all the fodder from the FUT market, they will have to spend around 440,000 coins. This certainly makes the latest SBC a rather expensive one, although the completion costs are lower than the ongoing Flashback challenges.

Moreover, players can always reduce costs by using fodder from their collection. Doing so partially can also make a big difference and allow players to save coins elsewhere.

By completing the Richarlison Player Moments SBC, FIFA 23 players will get a 90-rated ST card. The card's base position can also be shifted to CF or LW, making it a very versatile option. With 90 Pace and 88 Shooting, it will be an excellent choice for players still looking for a striker.

The 5* Weak Foot is a bonus, which gels well in FIFA 23 with the 4* Skill Moves and 89 Dribbling. Overall, it's a good choice for an attacking card despite the slightly higher prices.

Poll : 0 votes