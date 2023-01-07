FIFA 23 Riyad Mahrez FUT Centurions SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The FIFA 23 Riyad Mahrez FUT Centurions SBC is now live in Ultimate Team, becoming the first guaranteed way to get a special card from the ongoing promo. EA Sports has already released a complete set of Team 1 items that include unique cards of Neymar, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and more.

Unlike those cards, players won't have to rely on their luck to open the packs to find these items. They must complete the ongoing SBC as per the instructions in the stipulated time period. This will enable them to add a guaranteed item from the ongoing promo without wasting FUT coins.

Let's look at the tasks that are part of the Riyad Mahrez FUT Centurions SBC. This will help estimate the value of the fodders needed to complete the challenge.

The Riyad Mahrez FUT Centurions SBC is likely the first of many challenges in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Riyad Mahrez FUT Centurions SBC, even though it's the first special challenge from the new promo. Players will only have three tasks to complete, each with its own set of conditions. All three tasks also offer in-game packs that can be used to complete the main challenge.

Task 1 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Riyad Mahrez FUT Centurions SBC will cost about 280,000 FUT coins to complete, which is quite expensive. Players can reduce costs and save coins using fodder from their collection. Like the SBCs of the Winter Wildcards promo, FUT Centurions follows the same system.

FIFA 23 players can complete this SBC within the next 14 days. A patient approach can be adopted, allowing them to use weekly rewards from different game modes.

After completing the Riyad Mahrez FUT Centurions SBC, FIFA 23 players will get an 89-rated RW card. They will also be able to switch positions between CAM and RM, providing plenty of room for flexibility. At first glance, there is a fantastic set of stats.

With 88 Pace, 5* Skill Moves, and 93 Dribbling, one can get great returns from the card. The 88 Passing will also allow FIFA 23 players to use him as a CAM effectively, but a boost to the 86 Shooting will be more helpful. The card also has a 4* Weak Foot, which is quite a bonus.

Overall, it's a sound card for many FIFA 23 players and could be an excellent addition to the Premier League squads.

Poll : 0 votes