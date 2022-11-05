FIFA 23 Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

Robert Lewandowski's POTM SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and fans can add a particular version of the Barcelona superstar. With the latest release, the SBC confirmed earlier leaks which have confirmed Lewandowski being given the title of the October POTM from La Liga.

Each month, EA Sports adds a particular challenge that contains unique cards of the best footballers from different leagues in a given month. These POTM cards can only be unlocked by completing the challenges and can't be acquired through other methods. This allows players to try to obtain these cards without relying on luck.

This article dives into the challenges that await a player as part of the Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC. Moreover, FIFA 23 players can also know the cost of completing the challenges and unlocking a particular card.

The Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC in FIFA 23 was leaked earlier on social media

Player-item SBCs tend to be costlier, given the nature of challenges and associated rewards. The Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC might have two tasks, but they're not cheap. The following dives into tasks that will need to be completed by the players to unlock a particular card in FIFA 23.

Task 1 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Two-player packs can also be earned from the rewards, but the main prize is one that everyone will focus on. In simpler terms, the Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC requires an 86-rated and 88-rated squad. The latter drives up the price by more than twice, and overall, a player will need to spend around 280,000 FUT coins to earn the unique card.

This is one SBC that players should wait and complete to increase their chances for the use of fodder. Completing it with fodder will allow players to reduce the final cost and increase the valuation of the challenge. With 30 available days, it's worth taking a patient approach.

The major problem with the Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC is the price point, as it's costly. His base card is almost as good as the POTM card in FIFA 23 and costs less than 1/5 of that in the SBC. The use of fodder naturally brings down the price, but players will need to get cards from the market due to the conditions.

The 92-rated ST card has some decent stats, with finishing being a critical area. With 92 Shooting and 95 FInishing, the special card will be lethal in front of the goal. The 4* Weak Foot will undoubtedly ensure that players don't have to bother with the foot they're shooting with.

The 77 Pace is slow in FIFA 23 but can be improved with the right chemistry card. Incidentally, the card doesn't have a lengthy body type by default, but it can be turned into one with a proper chemistry style. This would allow it to mitigate the problem of the sluggish pace. While the card is quite alright, the exorbitant pricing makes the Robert Lewandowski POTM SBC a novelty in FIFA 23.

