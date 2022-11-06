FIFA 23 Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC has gone live in FIFA 23 before all the upcoming World Cup content, and fans have plenty of reasons to be excited. Players can obtain one more icon card without relying on packs or markets.

These cards have a sense of nostalgia, and as a result, many are yearning to acquire them. Furthermore, they have boosted stats and excel in particular areas. Notably, they contribute more towards chemistry points than ordinary cards, making the icons a complete package.

Let's now find out what tasks players need to perform to complete the Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC. FIFA 23 players will also get a sense of the number of coins required to complete the challenges.

The Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC in FIFA 23 will remind players of special moments in previous releases

Player-item SBCs tend to vary between simple and complex, and the Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC belongs to the latter. There are 10 tasks that must be completed to earn the special card. Let's take a look at the conditions for each task in FIFA 23.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Blaugrana

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Little Milla

# of players from Inter: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - League Legend

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 6 - League Finesse

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

IF+ FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 7 - Top-notch

IF+ FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 8 - 87-Rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 9 - 88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 10 - 89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

Overall, the Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC is quite costly to complete, so fodder should be used as much as possible. This will allow FIFA 23 players to save resources for the upcoming World Cup content. For those interested, the Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC is available for five weeks, so players have the entire month of November and more to complete the challenge.

It remains to be seen what kind of content will follow the Samuel Eto'o Mid Icon SBC. The challenge will cost around 900,000 FUT coins and is expected from such a highly-rated FIFA 23 card. Incidentally, its market price is significantly higher, and the price of fodder could go up.

Poll : 0 votes