FIFA 23 Sebastien Haller Player Moments SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players can now try their hands at the Sebastien Haller Player Moments SBC, released a few minutes back in Ultimate Team. The SBC comes in the wake of earlier leaks, where FUT Sheriff had informed the public about the upcoming card. Players can now add another special card to their squads by completing the assigned tasks.

To complete the challenge, EA Sports has kept it relatively simple with just two tasks. This will be a special moment for Haller and his fans, as the brave footballer recently beat cancer. Usually, Player Moments SBCs go back to a highlight moment from a footballer’s career. It’s no different for the Frenchman, as EA Sports has released a special card to mark his return after prolonged treatment.

Let’s now look at the tasks that are a part of the Sebastien Haller Player Moments SBC. Observing these tasks will allow players to estimate the total number of coins needed to get the fodder. More importantly, it will allow them to decide if the SBC is worth completing in the first place or not.

The Sebastien Haller Player Moments SBC is a moderately priced challenge for the FIFA 23 community

As mentioned above, the Sebastien Haller Player Moments SBC has only two tasks, each named in memory of his fight off the pitch. Each task has a set of conditions that must be met while completing the challenges. A FIFA 23 player will only get the special card by completing both tasks within the stipulated time.

Task 1 – Hope and Courage

# of players from Dortmund: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Sebastien Haller Player Moments SBC, FIFA 23 players will require around 80,000 FUT coins. This is where they have to get all the required fodder from the FUT market. To reduce costs, they can easily use fodder from their collection, and partial usage will also enable them to save the coins.

The Sebastien Haller Player Moments SBC is live until February 21, so FIFA 23 players can also use the weekly rewards. Players can easily get different in-game packs, which can be opened for fodder by playing game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This process will help them to reduce the costs to some degree.

Sebastien Haller Player Moments SBC rewards

By completing the challenge, FIFA 23 players will get a special version of Sebastien Haller. The boosts to the stats have removed some of the weaknesses in his base version.

Overall: 88

Position: ST

Pace: 84

Shooting: 88

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 84

Defense: 58

Physicality: 99

Despite certain limitations, the special card comes with some interesting stats. Its physicality has been boosted to the maximum value possible, and it also comes with 5* Weak Foot. Any card with a perfect weak foot in FIFA 23 is an asset, and the utility increases if they play in the attack.

The Sebastien Haller Player Moments SBC is worth completing, especially for those using Bundesliga-based squads. It’s moderately priced, and the final costs can be brought down even further with the usage of suitable fodder.

