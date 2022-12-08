FIFA 23 Serge Gnabry POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

Bundesliga lovers can now avail themselves the Serge Gnabry POTM SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, who won the coveted title for his performances in November. The German was on point last month, when he played a strong role for Bayern Munich in their pursuit of the Bundesliga.

There has been a slight change in the specific content made available in Ultimate Team, with FIFA World Cup-themed content live at the moment. While the TOTW packs have stopped releasing, the POTM SBCs have continued. EA Sports celebrates the best monthly performers by releasing their unique cards, which become available as SBCs.

Let's take a look at the tasks that are part of the Serge Gnabry POTM SBC. This will also allow a FIFA 23 player to estimate the number of coins they might need to complete the challenge and unlock the special card.

With the stats available to everyone, a player can adequately evaluate the valuation of the SBC and determine if it will be worth their time and investment.

FIFA 23's Serge Gnabry POTM SBC offers an excellent opportunity to those using Bundesliga-based squads

While some player-item SBCs tend to be complex, the POTM challenges are usually more straightforward. The Serge Gnabry POTM SBC follows the same pattern as there's only one task. FIFA 23 players must submit only one squad to complete the challenge and unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Serge Gnabry POTM SBC

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

As mentioned earlier, EA Sports has kept things straightforward with the conditions. This has also resulted in the Serge Gnabry POTM SBC being very cheap due to there being only one task. FIFA 23 players will need about 15,000 FUT coins for completion.

The primary cost outlay comes with the one 85-rated card, as the remaining ones will be cheap. Most players should be able to complete the challenge with very little cost investment as they might already have the required fodder.

While the 87-rated RW card might not be the best of additions to be made, the Serge Gnabry POTM SBC offers decent value. Firstly, the total cost will be pretty low. It will likely be less than 10,000 FUT coins for most players, which adds to the card's overall value.

The POTM SBC is also available for 30 days, so players can gather more fodder and bring down the completion cost even further.

Compared to what most FIFA 23 players will find for 15,000 FUT coins, the Serge Gnabry POTM SBC offers a better option. The unique card has 85 Pace and 87 Dribbling, which are good stats considering the RW position. Both the 86 Shooting and 81 Passing could be better, but players can use chemistry boosters to reduce the shortcomings.

Overall, the POTM card is excellent for those who have begun late in FIFA 23. The challenges tend to be pricier, but the current one is a rare exception. It can be a valuable addition for many players who are on the lookout for a good attacker.

