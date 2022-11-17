EA Sports has released the latest Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) SBC in FIFA 23, with German international Niclas Fullkrug securing his second award of the season. The Werder Bremen marksman has been in remarkable form in the 2022-23 season, winning the coveted POTM award in consecutive months and skyrocketing his rating in FIFA 23 from a base gold of 75 overall to the latest special version being 86-rated.

Fullkrug faced stiff competition for the POTM crown in the month of October, with fan-favorite Christopher Nkunku also being nominated for the award. However, the German striker's numbers over the course of the last month were too impressive to ignore, and the vote culminated with Fullkrug winning the award and receiving an amazing SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Niclas Fullkrug has received his third special card of the season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Fullkrug amassed six goal contributions for Werder Bremen in October, taking his overall tally to 13 for the season and helping his team secure a top-half position going into the international break for the upcoming World Cup. His contributions to his side have been recognized by the footballing community and EA Sports alike, as he has received several special cards in FIFA 23.

What are POTM Niclas Fullkrug's stats in FIFA 23?

Considering that he started as a 75-rated common gold card, the 29-year-old forward has received quite the upgrade to his attributes over the last two months. His latest POTM version is 86-rated and possesses the following stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 77

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 88

Defending: 46

Passing: 75

Physical: 86

How to complete the POTM SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC requires only a single segment to complete and has rather simplistic requirements that FUT enthusiasts should be able to fulfill with ease. These are the specific stipulations required to complete the SBC:

Number of players from Bundesliga: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 82

The expected cost of the SBC is around 18,000 FUT coins and is driven up mostly due to an in-form version being required.

Is it worth completing the SBC in Ultimate Team?

With the changes made to the meta of the game in the latest patch, Niclas Fullkrug's viability in-game is debatable. The ability of slower players possessing the lengthy acceleration type has suffered massively due to explosive and controlled players being buffed in-game, so he might not be the best attacking option for your squad in FUT.

However, he is still a decent player for gamers looking for an incredible marksman from the Bundesliga and is relatively cheap to complete. FUT enthusiasts will have plenty of untradeable players at their club to bring down the cost of the SBC and complete it for almost no additional expenses. If nothing else, he is a highly-rated card that fans can unlock to submit to another SBC later down the line.

Poll : 0 votes