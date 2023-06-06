FIFA 23 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serie A TOTS SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serie A TOTS SBC is available in FIFA 23, and players have the perfect opportunity to add a special card to their Ultimate Team squads. Most promo items are available in packs, and you'll have to rely on luck to get one (or buy directly from the FUT market). You can avoid all the hassle by completing tonight's challenge and completing the assigned tasks.

The first step will be to predict the costs in terms of fodder. This will help gauge the worth of this Serie A TOTS SBC. That being said, the best way to deduce the costs is by analyzing its tasks in FIFA 23.

How to complete the Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serie A TOTS SBC in FIFA 23?

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serie A TOTS SBC, incorporating only two tasks. You must complete both within the allotted time to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serie A TOTS SBC will cost around 125,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this figure using cards from your Ultimate Team collection.

The SBC is available for the next six days as of writing (on June 6). You can use this period to grind different packs by ranking as high as possible on the FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. You will be awarded different packs based on your performances, which can be opened for more fodder.

You can also complete the different resource-item challenges currently available in Ultimate Team. These SBCs are easy to complete and can be done multiple times. You can keep completing them unless you have enough fodder. This is an excellent way of reducing the completion costs of the Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serie A TOTS SBC.

After completing the challenge, you will earn a 92-rated TOTS card. Boasting a decent set of stats, it is a great acquisition for this meta. The costs are also well-justified, considering the quality of the card.

