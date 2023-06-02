FIFA 23 Serie A POTM Boulaye Dia SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

Boulaye Dia has been crowned the Serie A Player of the Month for May, receiving a stunning SBC item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With Serie A TOTS arriving soon, this was the perfect time to introduce the new Squad Building Challenge. The hype surrounding the Italian league is higher than ever among FUT enthusiasts looking to enhance their squads.

With Romelu Lukaku and Domenico Berardi in the running for that POTM award as well, Boulaye Dia had his work cut out for him during his journey towards the prestigious trophy. This Senegalese forward scored four goals in May, helping Salernitana avoid relegation and earn a Serie A POTM SBC version in FIFA 23.

Boulaye Dia has received a boosted Serie A POTM SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Boulaye Dia is the Hat trick heroBoulaye Dia is the @SerieA Player of the Month for May! Hat trick hero 🎩 Boulaye Dia is the @SerieA Player of the Month for May! https://t.co/gKPYG4E6q2

The new SBC is rather simple and cheap to complete. It comes with the following requirements:

Serie A Players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected completion cost of this SBC is around 20,000 FUT coins, which is an absolute bargain for a card so capable.

Is it worth completing the POTM Boulaye Dia SBC in FIFA 23?

With Serie A TOTS arriving soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers will be eager to get their hands on as many viable Serie A players as possible to prepare for that event. POTM Boulaye Dia has received a significant boost over his base rating, and the 89-rated SBC card associated with him possesses these following stats:

Pace: 92

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 90

Defending: 34

Passing: 85

Physicality: 87

EA Sports has released a host of Cup-based tournaments and special objectives that require players from a specific league, and fans are expecting more of this type of content during Serie A Team of the Season.

The latest Serie A POTM SBC card showcases stats that rival some of FIFA 23's best TOTS items, making this Squad Building Challenge a worthwhile proposition.

Despite being rather one-sided when it comes to the title race, Serie A has been incredibly entertaining this season. While Napoli established their dominance and cruised to the top spot, other teams saw fierce competition as they went up against one another.

Salernitana are currently 15th in the league table and have avoided relegation largely due to their talismanic forward Boulaye Dia.

The Senegalese forward has 22 goal contributions in the league this season. With four of them arriving in the month of May, he has won the vote for the Serie A POTM award and has received an SBC version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

