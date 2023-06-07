FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC is now available to attempt in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and brings an excellent opportunity for every Ultimate Team fan to acquire some great rewards. Some great cards featuring the best performers from the Italian top division have been released so far. However, there's no telling how many packs you'll need to open to find these items. Thankfully, completing the newly released SBC before it expires can help with this.

It offers a pack that guarantees a random Serie A TOTS card. However, you should first determine how much you'll need to spend to get the necessary fodder for this challenge. This will help you assess the SBC's potential value and whether you should attempt it. The best way to estimate how much it would cost to beat FIFA 23's Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC is by understanding its tasks.

Cheapest solution to complete Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23

EA Sports has kept things extremely simple with the Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC, as it comes with just two tasks. You must complete both in the stipulated time to get its reward.

Task 1 - 83-rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

The Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost about 90,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's FUT market. Using cards from your existing Ultimate Team collection can reduce this amount. Since you have some time before this SBC expires, you can easily refill your fodder stock.

This can be done by grinding the different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Based on your performances, you'll be awarded different packs that can be opened for fodder. This is an excellent way to get more cards without spending any coins.

Several resource-item challenges are also currently available in Ultimate Team. You can complete them to get more fodder to use in any SBC of your liking. Some of these challenges are also repeatable, so you can beat them as many times as you want.

The Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC is available in FIFA 23 for the next three days as of June 7. Remember that the pack's final reward will be completely random, and there's no way to get a particular card of your choice.

Poll : 0 votes