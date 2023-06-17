FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Challenge 2 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the Shapeshifters Challenge 2 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a pack to test their luck during the latest promo. This is the second SBC to be released over the event, which is a promising sign for the future, as fans are always eager to obtain more packs in FUT.

The Shapeshifters promo has had an incredibly successful start, with the first batch of exceptional players being extremely popular with FUT enthusiasts looking to upgrade their squads. This makes the latest Shapeshifters Challenge 2 SBC even more enticing, as the pack it offers provides fans with a chance to obtain one of these elusive special items.

The Shapeshifters Challenge 2 SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

After seven weeks of the Team of the Season promo, EA Sports has again raised the bar with the Shapeshifters promo. With TOTS players elevating the power curve of FIFA 23's meta, the latest promo had large shoes to fill regarding the quality of the players on offer. However, the event has lived up to the hype, with Pele, Van Dijk, and Bruno Fernandes leading the roster.

EA Sports has already introduced the Shapeshifters Challenge 2 SBC on the second day of the promo, leaving gamers hoping that this will be a regular occurrence.

How to complete Shapeshifters Challenge 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similar to other Challenge SBCs released throughout the game cycle, this SBC also consists of a single squad with particular restrictions and stipulations. These are the specific requirements mentioned in the SBC:

Leagues: Maximum three

Players from the same league: Maximum of five

Players from one club: Maximum of two

Team overall rating: Minimum 70

Total chemistry: Minimum 13

Number of players in the squad: 11

These requirements are rather simplistic and easy to follow, making the SBC extremely cheap in the current economy of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 3,500 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the low rating threshold and the price of low-rated fodder players in the FUT transfer market.

The SBC will be available in the game for three days and offers a Mixed Players Pack upon completion.

Is it worth completing Shapeshifters Challenge 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the pack on offer is not as expensive or appealing as the previous Challenge, this SBC is also worth completing. The completion cost is meager, and most gamers can obtain the pack with just the items in their clubs. Since the pack is tradeable, lucky fans can potentially unlock an expensive player from it and sell it for good money in the transfer market.

Poll : 0 votes