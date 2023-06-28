FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Josko Gvardiol SBC: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

As indicated by leaks, the Shapeshifters Josko Gvardiol SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to pack the unique card of the RB Leipzig defender from the new promo by completing a dedicated Squad Building Challenge. Upon completing the challenge in a week, players will be able to snag a card from the ongoing promo without relying on the market or random pack openings.

With the second week of the Shapeshifters promo going strong, plenty of repeatable Squad Building Challenges have recently been added to FIFA 23. This has made it easier for players to attempt high-priced SBCs such as the Josko Gvardiol one.

This article is a short guide with a list of all the requirements for completing the challenge, in addition to an analysis of Gvardiol's new card to help determine whether attempting the challenge is worth it.

The Shapeshifters Josko Gvardiol SBC will be live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for a week

After the long Team of the Season promo in FIFA 23, EA Sports' introduction of the Shapeshifters series has freshened things up. After all, the promo not only adds a new bunch of cards to FUT but also changes things up by giving players new preferred positions that drastically change how they play in the game.

This is also the case for this Squad Building Challenge, as completing it will yield a Shapeshifters Josko Gvardiol card with a designated position of CDM rather than his traditional role of a CB. Without further ado, here are all the requirements for completing the SBC, with an estimation of the fodder cost of each task listed below.

Task 1: Bundesliga

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from Bundesliga: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Reward: x1 Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 50,000 to 60,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2: 86-rated squad

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Reward: x1 Small Rare mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 85,000 to 90,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

SBC Analysis: Is the Shapeshifters Josko Gvardiol card in FIFA 23 worth it?

Only upon completing both tasks will FIFA 23 players be able to get their hands on the Shapeshifters Josko Gvardiol card, and the total cost of fodder for the challenge is currently around the 150K mark. As such, players are recommended to complete both tasks to maximize their gains.

Finishing the SBC within the next six days will yield the Shapeshifters Josko Gvardiol card. The 93-rated card is the Croat's best card in FIFA 23, and here are all of its stats.

Overall: 93

Position: CDM (Alt - CM)

Pace: 91

Shooting: 88

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 92

Defense: 93

Physicality: 94

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

The high pace, dribbling, and passing stats, coupled with a nice defensive rating, make the card quite a nice central defensive midfielder for most FUT teams, especially for those who need another Bundesliga connection. This makes the Shapeshifters Josko Gvardiol SBC a pretty good challenge to attempt.

