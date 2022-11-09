FIFA 23 Shinji Kagawa Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

As the World Cup season starts in FIFA 23, Electronic Arts (EA) has given players a blast from the past with the Shinji Kagawa Flashback SBC. Completing the single-task challenge will allow people to obtain a unique card of the iconic Japanese midfielder for their FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) squad.

Flashback series of cards are unique FUT cards commemorating historic and memorable seasons and tournaments played by football legends. Kagawa became the fourth player in FIFA 23 to get a Flashback card Squad Building Challenge, joining the likes of Gary Mendel, Falcao, and Thiago Silva.

Players looking to pack the 85-rated Manchester United cult hero will have to exchange a squad meeting some basic requirements. This article discusses how to effectively complete the Shinji Kagawa SBC and also whether it is worth your time and FUT coins.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team fans need to complete a simple SBC to get the Shinji Kagawa Flashback Card

As Flashback challenges go, this one is fairly simple. Unlike its predecessor, the Kagawa challenge only requires a single task to be completed to pack the unique card. Here are the simple requirements that need to be made while building the squad.

Overview and requirements to complete Shinji Kagawa SBC

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Squad Rating required: Minimum 84

Rewards: 1x Shinji Kagawa Flashback Card

Estimated Cost: 34,000 - 39,000 FUT coins across platforms

Analysis

As mentioned before, the Squad Building Challenge is quite easy to complete in terms of complexity because it has no pesky chemistry requirements or restrictions on player choice. The only reason the cost is relatively high is because of the 84 rating requirement, which means most players will need to use gold cards to complete the challenge.

Building a squad from scratch will cost around 36,000 FUT coins as per the recent FIFA 23 transfer market rates, but regular players with disposable cards may use any of these to further mitigate the cost.

For their efforts, the players will be rewarded with an 85-rated CAM card of the current Sint-Truiden #10 with decent pace, dribbling, and shooting stats. His alternate position is that of a central forward and his 4-star weak foot might be quite helpful in case players want to use him along the front line.

However, he is of Explosive AcceleRATE type, which doesn't really fit into the current Lengthy meta of FIFA 23. Unfortunately, there is no way to change this through chem-styles either, so players looking for a meta card might be better off looking elsewhere.

The 33-year-old midfielder's 85 speed and dribbling rating in FIFA 23, coupled with a 4-star skill stat, gives him the potential to be a solid addition to any squad. However, playing in the Belgian league and his Japanese nationality make it somewhat difficult to slot him into European or South American teams without sacrificing some chemistry points.

His 83 passing and 84 shooting stats also leave room for improvement, making the SBC quite undesirable for its price tag. Unless players are able to use a lot of fodder to mitigate the price, or unless they are a fan of Shinji Kagawa, gamers are not recommended to attempt the SBC at this stage of the FUT cycle.

