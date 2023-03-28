Showdown SBCs have returned to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha representing Wolves ahead of their clash against Nottingham Forrest in the Premier League. Both sides are in the bottom half of the league table and this fixture will play a crucial role in their battle against potential relegation. With the FUT Birthday promo in full swing in FIFA 23, the latest set of Showdown cards has received a unique twist as well.

Not only will the player from the winning team receive a +2 boost to their overall rating, they will also be upgraded to a five-star weak foot. This adds a whole new dynamic to the SBC, making it more exciting for gamers around the globe.

Showdown Matheus Cunha is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Wolverhampton Wanderers, popularly known as Wolves, have earned the admiration of football fans with their resilient performances in the Premier League over the past few years. However, they are currently in the bottom half of the league table and facing potential relegation, especially with their recent string of negative results.

Their upcoming opponents Nottingham Forrest were recently promoted to the Premier League and are struggling in the league as well. This FIFA 23 Showdown SBC has arrived at the perfect time, as the stakes are higher than ever ahead of their future matchup.

How to unlock Showdown Matheus Cunha in FIFA 23?

The SBC consists of two segments with the following stipulations and requirements:

Premier League

Number of players from the Premier League: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 85

Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 86

The overall expected cost of the Matheus Cunha SBC is around 195,000 FUT coins, which is understandable considering the exorbitant price of high-rated fodder cards in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the SBC?

The 88-rated Showdown Matheus Cunha possesses the following attributes in his non-upgraded form:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 87

Defending: 40

Passing: 82

Physicality: 81

With these stats, along with a combination of four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, Cunha has the potential to be overpowered on the virtual pitch. The former Atletico Madrid attacker already has the attributes needed to be a viable attacking option for Premier League squads in FIFA 23 UItimate Team.

With the new FUT Birthday-style upgrade system, if Wolves manage to achieve victory against Nottingham Forrest, Cunha will receive the coveted five-star weak-foot ability as well as a +2 boost to his overall rating and stats. This will transform him into a lethal marksman capable of dribbling past the opposition and scoring at will.

While the SBC is anything but cheap, it is definitely a worthwhile proposition for gamers who want to add a Brazilian attacker to their ranks in FUT 23.

