FIFA 23 Silas Katompa Winter Wildcards SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Silas Katompa Winter Wildcards SBC is live in FIFA 23. Players can earn yet another special item from the ongoing promo. Unlike items in the packs, they can obtain these as long as they complete the given challenge. So while they could cost a bit more, there's no reliance on luck or the FUT market.

This makes player-item SBCs the best possible way for players to improve their Ultimate Team squad. The Winter Wildcards promo is perfect in this regard, as EA Sports has released a special challenge each night. Such challenges have enabled players to consistently improve their respective squads.

Take a look at Silas Katompa Winter Wildcards SBC and all the associated tasks. This will allow players to determine the possible amount of FUT coins they might need to get the amount of fodder. In addition, they will also be able to determine if the card is worth their time and investment.

The Silas Katompa Winter Wildcards SBC could be an underrated card for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads

Player-item SBCs can be simple and complex, based on the main set of rewards. Regarding the Silas Katompa Winter Wildcards SBC, EA Sports has kept things relatively simple. There's only one task, and its conditions are easy to follow, even for beginners.

Task 1 - Silas Katompa Winter Wildcards SBC

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

As mentioned earlier, it won't require much for a FIFA 23 player to complete the Silas Katompa Winter Wildcards SBC. The main cost comes from using the TOTW IF card, which will be the most expensive. However, one can still complete the challenge for around 45,000 FUT coins.

FIFA 23 players can also approach the challenge patiently, as it's live for a couple of weeks. Hence, they can easily utilize some of the weekly rewards. This will allow them to reduce the final cost and save coins.

By completing the Silas Katompa Winter Wildcards SBC, players will obtain an 85-rated ST card. It can also be converted into an LM or an RM with position modifiers, although the latter is preferable. While the overall is low by current standards, the card has some decent stats in key areas.

To start things off, the 95 Pace could be vital and make Winter Wildcards Silas perfect for beginners. They will be able to use a card that could rank very high on the meta. With 92 Finishing and 88 Dribbling, the card can fetch some decent offensive returns in the right hands. It also has 5* Skill Moves, a bonus for any player.

This special item has some glaring weaknesses, which is understandable considering its cost. However, the completion cost seems justified, and those using Bundesliga squads should look to complete the challenge. It can be completed for an even lesser amount, which raises its worth in the Ultimate Team mode.

