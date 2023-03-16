FIFA 23 Silver Stars Destiny Udogie TOTW objective (March 15): How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

With another Team of the Week (TOTW) release, a brand new Silver Stars objective featuring Destiny Udogie has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Players can find the objective under the milestone section and get their hands on the IF upgrade card of the Italian left midfielder from Udinese.

The Silver Stars objectives have been a staple in the FIFA franchise, being released alongside new promos and TOTWs to give the chosen few silver cards some much-needed upgrades in FUT.

This guide will help FIFA 23 players who want to get the Team of the Week version of the Destiny Udogie card and also give a short analysis of the card to ascertain its viability in the current meta.

The Tragically Boss @TragicallyBoss



Objetivos:

The Silver Beasts.

Silver Stars:

Udogie TOTW.

SBC:

Destiny Udogie is the brand new Silvers Star TOTW Objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

IF or in-form upgrades are weekly boosts bestowed upon players who have shown excellent form on the pitch that week.

While big gold cards usually include the Team of the Week roster for that particular week, Silver Stars objectives are how EA justifies giving upgrades to silver players.

After moving to Tottenham last summer, the 20-year-old Italian is currently on loan at Udinese and has been shining in the left-back position.

His performance last week turned a lot of heads, and he was included in the Serie A Team of the Week by Whoscored.com.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Serie A Team of the Week Serie A Team of the Week 🇮🇹 Serie A Team of the Week https://t.co/EaXO0fKQZt

Udinese beat Empoli last weekend, maintaining a clean sheet thanks to top-class defending, and Destiny Udogie is expected to give his best in their upcoming matchup against AC Milan.

How to complete Destiny Udogie Silver Stars Milestone Objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

74 Destiny Iyenoma Udogie

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-silver… 🟠 New Silver Stars Player74 Destiny Iyenoma Udogie 🟠 New Silver Stars Player🇮🇹 74 Destiny Iyenoma Udogiefifauteam.com/fifa-23-silver… https://t.co/z50vraNXza

Much like previous Silver Stars objectives in FIFA 23, this one can also be completed in Live FUT friendlies. Tasks that are required to be completed within the next week to unlock the TOTW Destiny Udogie card have to be done in the Silver Lounge mode.

The individual objectives are as follows:

Win 3: Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge Score 8 : Score 8 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

: Score 8 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge Assist 6: Assist 6 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

Is the Destiny Udogie Silver Stars IF card worth it in FIFA 23?

Udogie's TOTW card has seen quite a few upgrades to his stats across the field, making him a much more viable card to have in any FIFA 23 squad.

Here is how the card looks with the upgrades shown in parentheses (Do note that the overall rating of 74 has remained unchanged):

Overall: 74

Position: LM (Alt - LB, LWB)

Pace: 93 (+6)

Shooting: 75 (+12)

Passing: 78 (+12)

Dribbling: 85 (+11)

Defense: 78 (+11)

Physicality: 82 (+11)

Skills: 3 Star

Weak foot: 3 Star

The high pace of the card, coupled with high dribbling, decent passing, and defense ratings, makes it a much better version of its base card.

Those FIFA 23 players looking to score a fairly decent LM or LB for their FUT squads for next-to-no investment should definitely look into completing the Silver Stars milestone objective.

