FIFA 23 Stefan Radu FUT Centurions SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Stefan Radu FUT Centurions SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and Ultimate Team owners can obtain a special card from the ongoing promo. This is an exciting addition as he is a well-known player in Italian football. Moreover, this special card will bring back memories for many hardcore players.

A few years ago, Radu was a convenient option when EA Sports conceptualized the Ultimate Team mode. Much has evolved since, and Radu's card has been pushed down the hierarchy by swankier options. The latest challenge will change that, as the special card has a boosted overall and stats.

Let's look at the tasks that are part of the Stefan Radu FUT Centurions SBC. This will enable players to get an idea of the number of coins they will require for the fodder. It will also allow FIFA 23 players to decide beforehand if the SBC is worth completing.

Stefan Radu FUT Centurions SBC will bring back sweet memories for FIFA 23 players

As mentioned earlier, the special card will allow players to use it in Ultimate Team mode without sacrificing performance. Thankfully, EA Sports only has one task with its own set of conditions for players to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Stefan Radu FUT Centurions SBC

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Stefan Radu FUT Centurions SBC is fairly easy to complete due to its single task and associated conditions. This is a challenge even beginners are likely to complete with relative ease.

To complete the Stefan Radu FUT Centurions SBC, FIFA 23 players will require about 32,000 FUT coins. The final amount can be brought down further with fodder from someone's collection. Since the SBC is available for a week, players can use the rewards from different game modes.

Doing so will help them complete the challenge for a cheaper price and increase the valuation of the rewards. Moreover, saving coins is necessary as the eagerly-awaited TOTY promo will come up soon.

The Stefan Radu FUT Centurions SBC is a good option for FIFA 23 players with a Serie-based squad. Players will obtain an 87-rated CB card, which is the only position where the card can be placed. His 82 Pace is impressive in terms of position and potential cost.

The 88 Defending is decent despite some serious attacking threats in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The 83 Physicality could be better, but players can boost the numbers with a suitable chemistry style.

The card isn't extraordinary, but there are some positives, and the pricing is extremely low. It's a good option for many players, especially those looking for a pacier center-back at a low cost. Moreover, the presence of pace makes it viable in terms of FIFA 23's meta. While the reliance on pace has reduced, players still prefer quicker cards over slower ones.

