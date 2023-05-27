FIFA 23 Stephy Mavididi Ligue 1 TOTS SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Stephy Mavididi Ligue 1 TOTS SBC is now available in FIFA 23, becoming the second special challenge from the ongoing promo. The new events have introduced a fantastic set of special cards, including Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. While you'll have to open plenty of packs to get those items, you can avoid the factor of randomness entirely with the help of tonight's challenge.

All you need to do is complete the tasks of the SBC before they expire from Ultimate Team. The first step will be to get an estimate of the potential costs you'll have to bear in the form of the fodder. This will help you to decide if you should attempt the SBC in the first place. The best way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the Stephy Mavididi Ligue 1 TOTS SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

The Stephy Mavididi Ligue 1 TOTS SBC is quite affordable to complete in FIFA 23

EA Sports has included only two tasks as part of the Stephy Mavididi Ligue 1 TOTS SBC. While each of them has their own terms and conditions, they're relatively easy to complete.

Task 1 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, the Stephy Mavididi Ligue 1 TOTS SBC will cost about 60,000 FUT coins. While the amount is not steep, you can reduce it further using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of such cards, there are many great ways to refill your stock.

The Stephy Mavididi Ligue 1 TOTS SBC is available for one week (as of May 27). You can use this time to grind for fodder by playing the different FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. You'll earn weekly packs by doing so, which could be a great way to find additional cards.

Plenty of special resource-item challenges are currently available in Ultimate Team. Most of them are easy to complete and can be done multiple times. After completing tonight's SBC, you'll earn a 92-rated LM card, which can also play as an LW and ST.

