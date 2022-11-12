FIFA 23 Steven Berghuis Path To Glory SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, solutions, and more

The Path To Glory promo is here in FIFA 23. Players have the ability to undertake a dedicated Steven Berghuis Squad Building Challenge to obtain a unique PTG card for the Dutch midfielder.

The Path To Glory SBCs are part of the special content released by EA specifically for this year's World Cup. They feature obtainable cards that have unique upgrade patterns, which have been discussed in detail here. Suffice to say, the further a player progresses in the tournament, the more upgrades his PTG card will receive over the months.

The Netherlands is in Group A with Qatar, Senegal, and Ecuador and therefore has a good chance of advancing to the later stages of the tournament, which will secure an upgrade to Berghuis's stats. Here is a guide to easily completing his path To Glory SBC for players looking to pack his unique card.

Steven Berghuis becomes first FIFA 23 World Cup Path To Glory card to get dedicated SBC

EA Benelux @EA_Benelux Het moment is aangebroken: Path to Glory is begonnen in



Naarmate deze spelers verder komen in het World Cup-toernooi, upgraden hun speleritems. Het moment is aangebroken: Path to Glory is begonnen in #FUT ! Team 1 bevat onder andere:88 Frenkie de Jong88 Romelu Lukaku87 Steven Berghuis (SBC)Naarmate deze spelers verder komen in het World Cup-toernooi, upgraden hun speleritems. 🎉 Het moment is aangebroken: Path to Glory is begonnen in #FUT! Team 1 bevat onder andere:🇳🇱 88 Frenkie de Jong🇧🇪 88 Romelu Lukaku🇳🇱 87 Steven Berghuis (SBC)Naarmate deze spelers verder komen in het World Cup-toernooi, upgraden hun speleritems. https://t.co/IHralUgraA

This is a fairly simple Squad Building Challenge, considering it has only a single task that needs to be completed. Players who want to complete the challenge must adhere to these simple rules to be able to submit their squad:

Players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Team rating required: Minimum of 85

Team of the Week players required in the squad: Minimum one

Rewards: 1x World Cup Path to Glory Berghuis (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 60,000-70,000 Fut coins across all platforms

SBC analysis

Building a squad that matches all the above criteria from scratch will cost something around 65,000 coins, as per the current FIFA 23 market rate. But the price of the SBC can be further mitigated by using a lot of fodders. While the expense may seem a bit steep, the challenge itself is quite simple because there are no nationality or chemistry restrictions.

The Team of the Week card might seem like the most difficult to obtain while making the squad, but the combined cost of cards required to meet the high rating requirements means that gamers have to use a lot of high-value player items either from their pre-existing club or the market to fill in the gaps.

The reward for completing the SBC is an 87-rated CAM card of Steven Berghuis, which is a significant upgrade over his 82-rated base item and also his 84-rated TOTW card from two weeks ago. The midfielder from Ajax features some respectable stats when it comes to passing, dribbling, and shooting, making him a nice addition to any FIFA 23 squad.

The 30-year-old Dutchman has a four-star skill rating but a three-star weak foot, both of which can be upgraded if the midfielder reaches the end stages of the tournament. He has a decent pace rating of 85, with 88 acceleration and 83 sprint speed. He also possesses dribbling and passing stats of 87 each. His 75 physicality is also a nice thing to have in the midfield.

Meta-hungry FIFA 23 players, however, will be disappointed with his controlled AcceleRATE type, which cannot be changed to the meta-friendly Lengthy type by any chem style.

Ultimately, the FIFA 23 Steven Berghuis SBC will not be very worthwhile for players who already have an abundance of good CAM cards. That said, the Path To Glory card has the potential for some upgrades to enhance its stats.

