FIFA 23 Steven Gerrard Prime Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Steven Gerrard Prime Icon SBC was leaked to arrive in FIFA 23 with the FUT Centurions promo; however, the Squad Building Challenge has already arrived in Ultimate Team. It offers a great opportunity to earn a special card for the Liverpool legend without relying on packs or the FUT market.

The value of the current SBC is high as there's a Prime Icon card to be acquired after completing it. Icons are special cards associated with footballers who have retired as legends of the game. Each of these items comes in three versions - Base, Mid, and Prime, with the third being the best.

Let's take a look at all the tasks associated with the Steven Gerrard Prime Icon SBC. This will allow players to determine the number of coins required for fodder to be used in completing the Squad Building Challenge. Additionally, FIFA 23 players can decide if the SBC is worth their time and investment.

Steven Gerrard Prime Icon SBC offers great chance for FIFA 23 players to earn high-rated legend

The FIFA 23 Steven Gerrard Prime Icon SBC is relatively complex. It presents six tasks that you will need to complete, each of which has its own set of conditions. In addition to the Icon card, players will receive six player packs that can be used to reduce the completion cost of the Squad Building Challenge.

Here are the tasks included in the new SBC:

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - The Reds

# of players from Liverpool: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - Three Lions

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 5 - Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 6 - League Legend

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

The Steven Gerrard Prime Icon SBC will cost about 375,000 FUT coins to complete if the required squads are built from scratch. Using fodder from your collection will lower that cost. Overall, the price of accomplishing the challenge is pretty high, and you are advised to use as much fodder as possible.

Those who want to complete the SBC should take a patient approach and allow themselves to use the rewards from different modes in the game. The Squad Building Challenge is live for 13 weeks at the time of writing, so there's no need to rush. Also, it's worth noting that the Prime Icon version of Steven Gerrard could be better.

Despite a 91-overall, the item has a big weakness: 77 pace. Moreover, its offensive stats leave more to be desired. This is another big reason why FIFA 23 players should use fodder from their collection to complete the Steven Gerrard Prime Icon SBC. This will allow them to increase the value of the final rewards and save some much-required FUT coins ahead of the upcoming TOTY promo.

Poll : 0 votes