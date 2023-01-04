FIFA 23 leaks reveal that Steven Gerrard will be arriving as a Prime Icon SBC in Ultimate Team

Leaks on social media suggest that Steven Gerrard will receive a Prime Icon SBC in the coming days in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Several accounts disclosed this information on Twitter, much to the excitement of Liverpool and English football fans worldwide.

With the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo approaching its conclusion, EA Sports will most likely introduce new Icon SBCs in Ultimate Team during the next event to keep fans entertained and engaged before the start of the much-awaited Team of the Year promo.

The Englishman is rumored to be among the Icons set to arrive as an SBC, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on this impressive card.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

The prime version of Steven Gerrard will soon be available through an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Steven Gerrard is undoubtedly one of the most successful and legendary English players. Widely regarded as the best midfielder in the history of the Premier League, the Liverpool legend has an impressive Prime Icon version in FIFA 23 that also replicates his versatile abilities on the virtual pitch.

With Prime Icons only recently being added to packs, this will be an incredible opportunity for gamers to get their hands on one of the most coveted card types in the game.

What does Prime Icon Steven Gerrard look like in FIFA 23?

Unlike several other Icons, Gerrard did not receive a World Cup Icon version in Ultimate Team, which means that his 91-rated prime variant is the best available card. He possesses the following attributes in the six key aspects:

Pace: 77

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 90

Defending: 77

Passing: 90

Physicality: 84

These stats accurately reflect his style of play during the peak of his career. The English maestro was an enforcer in midfield, capable of breaking up play with his defensive abilities while also venturing forward to score and assist at will. He has a price of around 400,000 FUT coins in the FIFA 23 transfer market, so it will be intriguing to see what requirements are included in his SBC.

How will the card perform in-game?

Being an Icon, Steven Gerrard will automatically perform better in-game than most other midfielders. He has extremely well-rounded stats that suit the box-to-box role. His passing abilities will also be crucial in unlocking the opposition's defense, especially with how long balls are overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23.

Icons also get full chemistry by default in the new system of FIFA 23, making him an enticing option when it comes to squad building, and if the SBC is priced reasonably, the card will feature in many teams.

