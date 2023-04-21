FIFA 23 Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Squad Building Challenge comes in the wake of an earlier leak on social media, allowing players to earn a special card for their squads. While most RTTF cards have been included in packs, all you’ll need to do is complete tonight’s SBC.

You’ll have to complete the challenge before it expires in Ultimate Team mode. The first task will be to estimate the number of coins you’ll need for the fodder.

Having an estimate will help you decide if you should attempt the SBC in the first place. The best way to determine potential costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC in FIFA 23.

The Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC could be a valuable addition to FIFA 23 players

The Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC is an extremely simple challenge to complete. You’ll have to undertake one task, which comes with its own set of terms and conditions.

Task 1 - Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Tammy Abraham RTTF SBC will cost you around 170,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the FUT market. However, you can reduce this cost by using the cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

The SBC will be available for the next six days as of this writing (April 21). Naturally, you have a week to grind the different FIFA 23 game modes, like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. These modes will reward you with packs based on your performance.

You can open these packs to find more fodder and avoid buying them from the market. Moreover, there are plenty of resource-item challenges that you can complete.

Some of them are repeatable, so you can continue completing them as long as you don’t have enough fodder. This process will ensure you don’t have to buy these cards from the market and save your FUT coins.

Tonight’s SBC will reward you with a 92-rated ST card, which can also be played at the CF position. It features four-star Skills and Weak Foot, and its 92 Shooting and 94 Pace are its main strengths.

The card has 90 Physicality, which is uncommon for a striker, and the 91 Dribbling will ensure a good performance on FIFA 23’s meta. Overall, it’s a decently valued card that can get further upgrades if Roma can make further inroads into the Europa League.

