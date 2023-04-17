FIFA 23 Team of the Week 25 (TOTW 25) predictions: All players, featuring Haaland, Griezmann, and more

Team of the Week 25 (TOTW 25) is set to be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team very soon. With the likes of Erling Haaland and Antoine Griezmann putting on impressive match-winning performances, it could potentially be a special lineup indeed. With multiple upsets, high-scoring games, and record-equalling efforts, the latest gameweek was certainly an intriguing and entertaining one.

The recently concluded weekend of fixtures could possibly be crucial in determining the fate of league tables across European club football. The league leaders have dropped points in various prominent competitions, and the race for top-four finishes is far more competitive than before. With Haaland and Griezmann shining for their respective sides, gamers will be eager to learn more about TOTW 25 in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on individual match ratings.

Erling Haaland and Antoine Griezmann could be included in TOTW 25 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester City carried on their impressive streak in the league with a resounding 3-1 victory over Leicester City. With Arsenal dropping points against West Ham, the reigning champions have reduced the gap between them and the Gunners, moving one step closer towards retaining their title.

Erling Haaland was in sublime form as usual. The Norwegian marksman scored two goals to equal Mohamed Salah's record tally of 32 goals in a single Premier League season, and with eight games to go, Haaland could easily shatter this record. His feat might potentially land him a spot on the TOTW 25 roster of FIFA 23, while simultaneously receiving a boost to his Ones to Watch item.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Manchester City 3 Leicester 1. Erling Haaland with a brace to tie Mo Salah's record (32) for the most Premier League goals in a 38-game season. Alan Shearer and Andy Cole got 34 goals when the Premier League had 42 games. Haaland on course to surpass their record as well.🤖 Manchester City 3 Leicester 1. Erling Haaland with a brace to tie Mo Salah's record (32) for the most Premier League goals in a 38-game season. Alan Shearer and Andy Cole got 34 goals when the Premier League had 42 games. Haaland on course to surpass their record as well.🤖 https://t.co/NU20tKBGDk

Bournemouth dealt a massive blow to Tottenham's hopes of a top-four finish with a shocking 3-2 win over the North London club. Dominic Solanke was the hero of this fixture, scoring a goal and providing two assists to lead his side to victory. Despite not being the most impressive on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, his inclusion in TOTW 25 will be greatly deserved.

Atletico Madrid fortified their position in the league with a narrow 2-1 win over an Almeria side battling relegation. Antoine Griezmann was the star of the show, scoring both goals and potentially securing guaranteed Champions League qualification for Los Rojo Blancos.

Griezmann currently has a POTM SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and if he's included in TOTW 25, his in-form item could possibly be even better in-game.

The Serie A title race is arguably the least competitive one amongst the European elite. Napoli's massive lead at the top of the table has almost made their victory a foregone conclusion, despite them dropping points this weekend as well. However, second-place Lazio didn't let this opportunity slide, as they secured a 3-1 victory over Spezia, with Felipe Anderson putting on an inspired performance.

With the likes of Erling Haaland and Antoine Griezmann in the running for a spot in TOTW 25, the upcoming special roster in FIFA 23 could possibly be an overpowered and enticing one indeed.

