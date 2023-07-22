FIFA 23 Tim Cahill Futties SBC - How to complete, cost, and more

The Tim Cahill Futties SBC was recently released in FIFA 23, and this is the first instance of an Icon being included in the Futties promo. Moreover, the new card comes as part of a challenge, which makes it even more lucrative. Most fresh items are generally made available in packs, and you must rely on your luck to get them. Good cards are also present on this title's FUT market, but their prices are very high. By completing tonight's challenge, you can get a valuable promo item without needing to rely on luck or buy it from the FUT market.

The number of coins you'll need to spend on this challenge will be determined by how much fodder you'll have to purchase for its different tasks. Figuring out your potential expenses can help you decide whether you should attempt this inclusion in the first place. A good way to predict this challenge's completion cost is by analyzing the Tim Cahill Futties SBC's tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest FIFA 23 Tim Cahill Futties SBC solutions

New FUTTIES Player Item

95 Tim Cahill

95 Tim Cahill

The Tim Cahill Futties SBC features an excellent card that could be a great addition to your squad. It's quite simple and only contains two tasks. You must complete both while meeting the following requirements:

Task 1 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF +TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF + TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 89

# of players in the squad: 11

The Tim Cahill Futties SBC will cost you about 240,000 FUT coins if you complete both tasks with cards bought from this title's market. You can lower that amount using items already available in your Ultimate Team collection. If you're short of fodder, you can easily get them by grinding FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles.

The Tim Cahill Futties SBC will be available for 26 days (as of July 22). You can exchange cards you won't need in this inclusion via live resource-item challenges. You will get special cards in return that can be used in SBCs or on your main squad.

After completing the challenge, you'll get a 95-rated ST card, which is extremely flexible. Using position modifiers, you can play this Cahill Futties item as a CF, CAM, or CM.