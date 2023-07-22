Which FIFA 23 promos are included in Futties Batch 1?

Futties Batch 1 refers to the first set of special cards re-released in FIFA 23. This is the final promotion in Ultimate Team, and players will once again have the chance to get amazing cards for their squads. As usual, EA Sports has brought back some of the best promos from the last few seasons, and the featured cards are once again obtainable from packs.

Players need to be aware of which promos are available so that they don’t waste their packs. While Futties Batch 1 has many promos in Ultimate Team, it doesn’t include all the previous ones. The first batch features a few promos that might not be worthwhile, but others are pretty incredible.

All FIFA 23 promos that are part of the Futties Batch 1 event

• TOTY Icons

• TOTY Mentions

• Rulebreakers

• Winter Wildcards

• UCL RTTK

• Centurions

• Out Of Positions

• OTW

• TOTW



The first hint at the promos in Futties Batch 1 came from a loan pack that players could access. Since then, EA Sports has confirmed all the available promos. Here’s the full list:

Team of the Year Icons

Team of the Year Mentions

Rulebreakers

Winter Wildcards

UCL Road to the Knockouts

FUT Centurions

Out of Positions

Ones to Watch

Team of the Week

Futties Batch 1 is pretty basic when it comes to the special cards that it has once again made available. The best of the lot are the TOTY Icons and TOTY Mentions, with the former having the strongest cards. These were originally introduced in FIFA 23 in January 2023, and it includes great items of former legends.

The Team of the Year Mentions are good but need to be better. These are special cards of footballers who played well in 2022-23 but couldn’t find a place on the main team. While they might not be as good as their TOTY main team counterparts, some of them will be good choices for beginners.

Many other promos included in Futties Batch 1 need to be better. While the items are pretty good, their relevance has decreased with the release of more recent promos.

FIFA 23 players can get these special cards in packs, and the Best of Batch 1 Player Pick SBC is also currently available in Ultimate Team. Upon completion, the SBC will allow players to pick between three cards, which will belong to the abovementioned promos. It's a great alternative to opening packs in the game, and players also get a choice while obtaining the final reward.