How will customizable referees work in EA FC 24? Exploring all possible pros and cons of the system

The latest gameplay deep-dive released by EA Sports provided fans with exciting information about the upcoming EA FC 24 title. While new features like Hypermotion V and PlayStyles are undoubtedly promising, a leak on social media has hinted at arguably the most game-changing new feature that could have a massive impact on gameplay: the addition of customizable referees.

Referees are a crucial part of the sport we all know and love. Their decisions shape the outcome of a game on many occasions, and rumors suggest that EA FC 24 will allow gamers to tweak referee decisions and behavior. While this seems like a useful new concept, veterans of the series also realize that it could prove to be a double-edged sword presenting both advantages and potential drawbacks.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on social media rumors.

Customizable referees could add a lot of inconsistency and randomness to gameplay in EA FC 24

If the leak from Twitter/FIFAUTeam is to be believed, EA FC 24 will allow gamers to regulate the strictness of referees, allowing for variation in decision-making regarding calls like fouls, offsides, and other such scenarios. Such human fallacies are integral to the real-life version of the sport, but it might not be the smartest idea to include them in the virtual world.

Potential benefits of customizable referees

EA Sports has always strived to provide the player base with the most authentic depiction of the world's sports. The developer consistently innovates to find new ways to make the game as faithful to the real deal as possible. Including variation in referee behavior makes perfect sense from this perspective, as it will improve the immersion of the overall experience in EA FC 24.

Also, previous iterations of the series have always had issues with referees, with gamers complaining about multiple fouls not being given. This new rumored feature will now allow fans to ensure that fouls are properly penalized by increasing the strictness of the officials.

Potential drawbacks of customizable referees

EA Sports has always been criticized for the inconsistencies in the gameplay of its football simulation titles. The efforts to make gameplay more realistic have made it more dependent on RNG (in-game randomness) to simulate real-life scenarios. While this adds to the experience in non-competitive settings, the franchise is heavily involved in Esports, with EA FC 24 focusing on competitive play with FC Pro.

Adding customizable referees will only increase the likelihood of such random occurrences, which could be highly frustrating during critical matches, especially in competitive game modes.