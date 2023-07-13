FIFA 23 Tim Ream Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

While fans were hyped about EA FC24's reveal stream, the Tim Ream Flashback SBC was released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This single-task Squad Building Challenge allows players to pack a unique card of the American footballer with minimal effort. With this FUT season coming to a close as Electronic Arts moves on to its new IP, Flashback cards are the last FIFA Ultimate Team items released to gamers.

These items commemorate past achievements of footballers, and this one is no different. As per EA's official description of this Squad Building Challenge, the card celebrates Tim Ream's 2021-22 performance in the EFL Championship. This event saw Fulham qualify for the English Premier League after topping the league table's second tier.

This article is a short guide to completing the Tim Ream Flashback SBC with a cost analysis at the end to help determine whether it's worth attempting.

The Tim Ream Flashback SBC will be live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for the next two weeks

Flashback cards celebrate past seasons where the player in question might have done something exceptional. Tim Ream captained Fulham out of the EFL Championship with his leadership. This team has retained its position in the Premier League ever since, finishing 10th in the last season.

Without further ado, here are the requirements that need to be taken into account while completing Tim Ream's Flashback SBC. The expected fodder cost is also listed below.

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of players from the Premier League: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Expected cost: 45,000 to 46,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Reward: x1 Tim Ream Flashback Card

How does the Flashback Tim Ream Card look in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The 93-rated Tim Ream card is by far his best version in FIFA 23, with an increase of +23 in the overall rating department.

Here are all the stats of this item:

Overall: 93

Position: CB

Pace: 90

Shooting: 50

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 81

Defense: 93

Physicality: 92

Skills: 2 Star

Weak foot: 3 Star

Analysis: Is the Tim Ream Flashback SBC worth it?

This Squad Building Challenge is fairly simple, with no overly complicated requirements. This SBC will be quite easy for most FIFA 23 players, especially considering its completion cost can be lowered quite a lot, as most FUT enthusiasts will likely have a lot of good fodder already.

Of course, gamers looking to see if the fodder cost decreases can wait a few days before attempting this challenge, which will be available for two more weeks. As for Tim Ream's Flashback card, fans of the American defender will certainly want to obtain it, considering this is his best card.

However, as fans inch closer to this FUT season's end, they will probably be looking to snag better defenders that can be packed from high-value challenges than this Tim Ream Flashback SBC.

