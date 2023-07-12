FIFA 23 loading screen reveals Darwin Nunez as part of Level Up Team 2

The second batch of Level Up players will soon be revealed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with EA Sports hinting at Darwin Nunez being part of the special roster. The latest loading screen in FUT has showcased his two available versions, with one possessing 88 dribbling and the superior version having 90 dribbling. The former will be available in packs, while the latter can be unlocked via objectives.

The first week of the new Level Up promo received mixed reviews from FUT enthusiasts around the globe. While players appreciated the caliber of special cards on offer and the concept of being able to upgrade players via objectives, the level of grind required was considered too extensive.

With the second week of the promo beginning soon, players will be hoping that stars like Darwin Nunez will be easier to upgrade.

EA Sports has revealed Darwin Nunez as part of the second lineup of Level Up players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Darwin Nunez was one of Liverpool FC's most promising signings last summer, with the Uruguayan striker showcasing a lot of potential during his stint with Benfica in the Portuguese League. While they had an underwhelming league campaign in general, he showed glimpses of his true skills and is definitely one to watch out for in the times to come.

With the Reds from Merseyside being amongst the most popular and prominent clubs in the sport, their fans will be excited for the upcoming Level Up promo. Their latest signing Alexis Mac Allister recently received a special SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and now their main striker is set to be included in the latest promo roster.

What will Level Up Darwin Nunez look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the two versions have not been revealed, EA Sports provided insight into the dribbling stats provided to Darwin Nunez. His lower-rated variant will have 88 dribbling, while his superior version will have 90 dribbling.

While this is not the most impressive upgrade, he is not exactly known for his skills on the ball, with his pace and shooting abilities stealing the show.

The most exciting aspect of Level Up players is the possibility of upgrading them via in-game objectives. Those who are able to obtain the lower-rated version of the Uruguayan marksman will be able to use his card to complete the necessary objectives and unlock the better variant.

