FIFA 23 TOTS Armand Lauriente objective: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

Serie A TOTS has now arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and this roster of special cards comes with an impressive TOTS version of Armand Lauriente that gamers can unlock via an objective. The French winger has become somewhat of an underrated gem in FUT 23, and his latest Team of the Season variant will undoubtedly be quite popular among players.

EA Sports has provided fans with multiple objective players over the course of the Team of the Season promotions, but the latest TOTS Armand Lauriente card might take the cake as the best one yet. The talismanic Sassuolo winger has received an overpowered Team of the Season card that rivals some of the best players in the game.

TOTS Armand Lauriente can be unlocked by completing gameplay-based objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite the one-sided title race concluding with Napoli winning, the Serie A campaign was replete with standout performances and enthralling moments. The same applies to Sassuolo, who had a rather underwhelming season overall but saw their mercurial winger Armand Lauriente stealing the show as one of the most consistent performers in the league.

His efforts have now been rewarded with an upgraded TOTS version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which is an improvement over his Fantasy FUT item released earlier in the year.

How to unlock TOTS Lauriente in FIFA 23

The objective to unlock the French attacker can be completed in multiple online and offline FUT game modes. Gamers can either play against the AI in Squad Battles or test their skills against online opponents in competitive game modes like FUT Champions and Division Rivals.

These are the challenges that fans must complete to unlock TOTS Laurient:

Number Seven : Score 7 goals using players from Serie A in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score 7 goals using players from Serie A in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Italian Delivery : Assist in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with min. 6 Italian players in your starting squad.

: Assist in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with min. 6 Italian players in your starting squad. Finesse Feeling : Score 5 Finesse Shots using Italian players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score 5 Finesse Shots using Italian players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Serie A Wins: Win 8 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) with at least 3 Serie A players in your starting squad.

Similar to the previous such objectives released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the most optimal way to complete these challenges is to attempt them in Squad Battles. The game mode is more conducive to beginners and allows players to manipulate the difficulty based on their preference.

With five-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, and impressive attributes for an attacker, TOTS Lauriente is definitely worth grinding for.

