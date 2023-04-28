With the arrival of Team of the Season in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports have also introduced various TOTS cards as objectives, with David Hancko receiving a special version. The Slovakian defender has had an impressive season so far in the Eredivisie, and his latest special version will accurately depict his abilities on the virtual pitch.

Team of the Season is a special time in the annual cycle of Ultimate Team, with the best performers from the world of club football being rewarded for their contributions with special items. These cards are incredibly overpowered on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, and players like Hancko can also be obtained relatively easily by completing objectives.

TOTS David Hancko can now be unlocked via an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Eridivisie has provided fans with plenty of exhilarating footballing action this season. With Feyenoord being comfortably at the top of the table, their dominance in the Team of the Season roster is well-deserved. David Hancko has been a mainstay in their defensive ranks, and his consistency over the season has earned him a TOTS item in FIFA 23.

How to unlock TOTS David Hancko in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The objective consists of five segments, each with its stipulations and challenges. Gamers can complete these challenges in various online and offline FUT game modes, including Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champions.

These are the stipulations mentioned in the various segments:

Raining goals : Score 6 goals using players from the Eredivisie in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score 6 goals using players from the Eredivisie in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Defensive threat: Assist three goals using Defenders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Assist three goals using Defenders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Speed and Skill : Score and Assist using players with Min. 80 PAC in 3 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score and Assist using players with Min. 80 PAC in 3 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Fancy Finesse : Score 3 Finesse shots using players from the Eredivisie in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score 3 Finesse shots using players from the Eredivisie in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Race to Victory: Win 7 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. 3 Eredivisie players in your starting 11.

The most optimal way to approach this objective will be to complete it in Squad Battles, as it allows gamers to alter the difficulty based on their skill level and preference. With FUT Champions rewards now containing TOTS players, trying to unlock Hancko in such a competitive game mode would not be ideal.

There are not many meta Eredivisie players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, so gamers can try to get their hands on the Squad Foundations players available in the Milestones section before completing this objective.

