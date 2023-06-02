FIFA 23 TOTS Draft Drive objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

With the arrival of Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a brand new FUT Draft-based objective that provides gamers with several packs, as well as a special version of Alessio Romagnoli. This Italian center-back has had an excellent debut season for Lazio, helping them secure second place in the league and earning a TOTS item for himself.

FUT Draft has been among the most creative and entertaining inclusions in Ultimate Team since its inception in FIFA 16. EA Sports has generated more hype around this game mode than ever before in FIFA 23, allowing gamers to grind engaging objectives to try and obtain exciting rewards.

Not only can fans try out new players and formations via such additions, they can also work towards unlocking special cards and packs.

TOTS Draft Drive objective contains several reward tiers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The newly released Serie A TOTS roster features some of the most overpowered and desirable cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With so many exciting new items being added to the game, players will be eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain these TOTS variants.

How to complete TOTS Draft Drive objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As this objective's name suggests, its various have to be completed in FUT Draft. While most tasks can be completed in both Online and Offline Draft modes, gamers must be mindful of the fact that the final two segments are restricted to Online Draft only.

These are the various rewards on offer, along with what one has to do to complete this objective:

Play Any: Play a match in any FUT game mode to earn a Draft Token pack

Play 1: 1250 XP

Play 2: 83+ Double Player Pack

Play 4: Eight Serie A Players Pack

Play 6: 1250 XP

Play 10: Eleven 81+ Serie A Players Pack

Win 1: 1250 XP

Win 3: 1 of 3 84+ Player Pick

Win 5: 85+ Three Players Pack

Win 10: Team of the Season Romagnoli and Two 84+ Players Pack

Win 20: 86+ Two Players Pack

The overall group reward for completing all the tasks in his objective is a Five 85+ Players Pack. Not only can gamers get their hands on a variety of exciting packs and a TOTS version of Alessio Romagnoli through this inclusion, they can also earn valuable TOTS Season Swaps XP in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has provided gamers with a free Draft Token to get them started on their journey to completing this objective. Gamers can earn another such token for free by playing a game in any game mode in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. For more attempts, they must either use their Coins, spend money on FIFA Points, or complete the newly released FUT Draft Token upgrade SBC.

