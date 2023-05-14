The Saudi League TOTS is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Luiz Gustavo receiving a boosted version that can be unlocked via an objective. The Brazilian midfielder has played in some of the most prominent leagues in club football and is now plying his trade at Al Nassr in the ROSH Saudi League alongside other popular names.

Minor-league TOTS rosters have been done justice by EA Sports, with incredible upgrades provided to the best players. While the Eredivisie and EFL TOTS rosters featured some prominent names, none were as renowned as Cristiano Ronaldo, who is part of Saudi League TOTS in FIFA 23. His teammate Luiz Gustavo has also received a TOTS card.

TOTS Luiz Gustavo can be unlocked via objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been extremely engaging so far during the Team of the Season event. EA Sports have treated fans to various SBCs and objectives, with Luiz Gustavo being the latest inclusion. The Brazilian defensive-midfielder has been a mainstay in the Al Nassr lineup over the course of the season, culminating with him receiving an impressive TOTS version.

How to unlock TOTS card in FIFA 23

Players can complete the objective in multiple game modes, both online and offline. They can take the offline route by playing against the AI in Squad Battles or challenge themselves by playing against online opponents in competitive game modes like FUT Champions and Division Rivals.

The objective comprises four individual challenges with the following stipulations:

Goal Hunter : Score six goals using players from Brazil in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (Or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Score six goals using players from Brazil in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (Or Rivals and FUT Champions) Assistance needed : Assist three goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Assist three goals using through balls in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) Keep it Balanced : Score and Assist using midfielders in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions)

: Score and Assist using midfielders in three separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) Victory Run: Win six Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having minimum one ROSHN Saudi League player in your starting eleven

The most optimal way to unlock this card is to attempt the objective in Squad Battles. It is a beginner-friendly game mode that allows players to change the difficulty level, making it the ideal mode for completing such objectives.

The stipulations are simplistic and easy to accomplish as well, especially with most players possessing World Cup Hero Saeed Al Owairan in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Brazilian players are also incredible in FUT, making the Luiz Gustavo objective easy to complete.

Poll : 0 votes