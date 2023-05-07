FIFA 23 TOTS Moments Tahith Chong objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

EA Sports has released the official EFL Team of the Season lineup in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and Tahith Chong has received a TOTS Moments card that can be unlocked via an objective. The Dutch midfielder has had an impressive stint with Birmingham City, and his performances have earned him an overpowered 90-rated version in FUT.

While minor-league TOTS are not as hyped as their main-league counterparts, there are some hidden gems in every Team of the Season roster. EFL TOTS boasts some incredible players that rival the best footballers in their respective positions, with Tahith Chong being the latest inclusion. Not only does the card possess ridiculous stats, it can also be unlocked for free by completing some challenges in FIFA 23.

TOTS Moments Chong can now be unlocked in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Tahith Chong was once regarded as the next big thing in Premier League football during his time at Manchester United. Despite not living up to the expectations with the Red Devils, the 23-year old Dutch footballer has found his feet with Birmingham City in the EFL Championship. While the club has struggled to find any semblance of form this season, Chong has been consistently impressive.

Gamers can get their hands on this 90-rated central midfielder by completing various challenges in both online and offline FUT game modes. They can either attempt to complete the objective against the AI in Squad Battles or against online opponents in Division Rivals and FUT Champions.

These are the various stipulations of the objective:

Midfield Leader : Score 7 goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score 7 goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Superb Vision : Assist 3 goals using Through Balls using players with Min. 80 PAS in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Assist 3 goals using Through Balls using players with Min. 80 PAS in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Oranje: Score and Assist using Dutch players in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Score and Assist using Dutch players in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Winning Feeling: Win 6 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. 3 Dutch players in your starting 11.

The most optimal way to complete the objective is to attempt it in Squad Battles, as it allows gamers to adjust the difficulty based on their preference. Not only can players easily complete the challenges in this offline game mode, they can also work towards higher ranks under the new TOTS reward system in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This will help them get more bonuses.

The EFL TOTS roster contains some impressive cards in FIFA 23, making Tahith Chong easy to link and accommodate into a FUT squad. He possesses the stats to be an elite-tier midfielder in the current meta of the game, making the objective worth grinding for gamers around the globe.

