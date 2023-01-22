FIFA 23 TOTY 83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC: Best and worst rewards you can receive

The TOTY 83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC is quite an exciting proposition in FIFA 23, given its timing in Ultimate Team mode. Usually, such an SBC will grab a little attention, as the potential rewards won't be extraordinary. However, the timing is perfect for those, and it has to do with the ongoing promo.

Resource-item SBCs tend to be less prevalent since their rewards depend on luck. There needs to be clarity on what players can get, and most offer player packs in return. Despite the lower popularity, these SBCs are essential for players to improve their Ultimate Team squad. They're easy to complete and don't usually require too many coins for fodder.

That being said, the valuation of the TOTY 83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC increases simply because of the ongoing promo. The TOTY team has been released, and all three attackers are now available in the game. However, players must rely on packs, and the odds are very low.

The rewards from the said promo are much more streamlined regarding bonuses and come with massive potential in FIFA 23.

The TOTY 83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC can land some fantastic rewards for FIFA 23 players

The reward pool of the TOTY 83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC is quite big due to its nature, despite the offerings being much more streamlined. Players will need about 20,000 FUT coins to complete the challenge, so it's off the higher side. Moreover, the final cost can be brought down further with fodder from one's collections.

Naturally, the reward pool is enormous, and it starts with base cards to go right up to the TOTY attackers. Naturally, some of the rewards are much higher in value, and let's look at the best and worst set of rewards a FIFA 23 player could potentially receive from the TOTY 83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC.

The best rewards FIFA 23 players can receive from the TOTY 83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC

Kylian Mbappe TOTY

Lionel Messi TOTY

Karim Benzema TOTY

Neymar base card

Ruud Gullit TOTY icon

There are plenty of great alternatives to them, but the TOTY items have more value. Getting one of them could be massively valuable for any player.

Worst rewards FIFA 23 players can receive from the TOTY 83+ x3 Attackers Upgrade SBC

Players who complete the SBC will get three attacker cards. All rated 83 or higher. If the overalls are over 85, their value will more or less redeem the cost. However, the 83 and 84-rated cards can cause a net loss. Some aren't even usable in the meta.

Hakim Ziyech

Dusan Tadic

Phil Foden

Jadon Sancho

Gabriel Jesus

It's worth noting that the cards are alright, but they have to do with their valuations. These cards are available freely on the market and will cost relatively less than the SBC requires for completion. It makes these cards relatively poor as rewards, and players will have to hope they don't get such items.

FIFA 23 players can use the FUT market to obtain the TOTY cards, but doing so will be costly. Their prices will go down to an extent once the supply rises, but it is unlikely that they will be too cheap.

