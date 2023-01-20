FIFA 23 TOTY Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The TOTY Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23, allowing players to stack additional packs before the eagerly-awaited promo goes live. Resource item SBCs tend to increase in value when a hot promo drops, and players can improve their chances for special items.

Resource item SBCs are easier to complete and ideal for all players. While the rewards might not always be great, they tend to provide plenty of resources that can then be used to obtain more special cards. While beginners can complete them for low costs, veteran players can recycle the fodder they have. With a promo like TOTY coming up, such SBCs tend to increase their valuation.

This article looks at all the tasks that are part of the TOTY Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC. This will give players an idea of the number of coins required to get the desired fodder. Moreover, it will help them decide if they should complete the SBC in FIFA 23.

TOTY Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC perfect opportunity for FIFA 23 players to obtain more packs before promo

The TOTY Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC is more complex than other resource item challenges. However, players can find better rewards, balancing the higher costs. There are four tasks, each with its own conditions and rewards. After completing them, a FIFA 23 player can obtain the entire set of rewards.

Task 1 - Libertadores and Sudamericana

Exactly 11 Players from Libertadores or Sudamericana

Exactly 11 Players from the same club

Player Quality: Max Silver

Squad Rating: 60

Team Chemistry: 15

Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Prime Silver Players Pack

Task 2 - Super Lig and CSL

Exactly 11 Players from Super Lig or CSL

Max 1 Player from the same club

Rare Players: Min. 2

Squad Rating: 62

Team Chemistry: 15

Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Gold Pack

Task 3 - Saudi Pro League and Belgian Pro League

Exactly 11 Players from ROSHN Saudi League or 1A Pro League

Max 1 Player from the same club

Rare Players: Min. 2

Squad Rating: 68

Team Chemistry: 15

Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Premium Gold Pack (untradeable)

Task 4 - MLS and EFL Championship

Exactly 11 players from MLS or EFL Championship

Max 1 Player from the same club

Gold Players: Min. 5

Rare Players: Min. 6

Squad Rating: 74

Team Chemistry: 15

Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Premium Mixed Players Pack

FIFA 23 players will require about 26,000 FUT coins to complete all four tasks if they don't use fodder from their collection. Settling for the latter will enable them to save their coins and reduce costs. After completing the TOTY Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC, players will get an additional Small Rare Gold Players pack.

The TOTY Mixed Leagues Upgrade SBC rewards could have been better, but their valuation rises with particular items, which will be released tomorrow. The TOTY lineup has already been revealed, and FIFA 23 players can find something in these packs.

